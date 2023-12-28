Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Mat Price: $1,295 Before we recommend a $1300 infrared mat, let’s just confirm one thing. Do you need this product? Not in the strictest sense. But if you’re looking for a splurge, I’m all about finding something that makes people feel physically and mentally better, and this mat is superb at that. I was skeptical that a $1300 mat with amethyst crystals embedded into the fabric could do anything more than induce a severe placebo effect. But then I took a nap on it. I stretched on it. I lounged on it before bed. And every time I got on the mat, I felt better. I felt relaxed when I wanted to calm down. I felt energized when I needed a mid-afternoon boost. I slept more deeply and peacefully after using it than ever. Is it a placebo effect? Maybe. Is it some mystical crystal science? Maybe. But it does something good for me and that’s what counts. Here’s the brand touts its tech: The Higher Dose PEMF Infrared Mat combines PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) technology with infrared therapy. The PEMF aspect works at a microscopic cellular level to create a gentle pulsing sensation that promotes increased circulation. Improved blood flow means more oxygen and nutrients helping muscles recover faster after a tough workout or a long day of desk surfing. Meanwhile, infrared rays penetrate deep into your muscles, melting away tension and stress. I’m not sure what they claim the crystals do but we all have at least one big crystal believer in our lives who will talk to us endlessly about their benefits — so chat with that person. As someone who felt skeptical on this mat at first, I have to say — it’s like a spa day without leaving your living room. Something I can definitely get behind (especially when literally everyone seems to be talking about infrared therapy these days). BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you’re ready to prioritize wellness. Buy Here

Specialized Allez Sport Road Bike Price: $1,800 Whether you’re a seasoned road biker or someone keen on a road bike adventure, the Specialized Allez Sport road bike is a perfect option. Its lightweight aluminum frame and endurance-focused geometry will allow you to ride faster and longer, even if you’re just commuting to the office or cruising around town. If you’re keen on expanding the hobby beyond commuting and day trips, the bike can be built out if you want to tour or race. You can easily pop on a rack and stick panniers on the back filled with camping essentials if you want to go on a multi-day adventure or go bare bones if you want to break into the gritty, absurd world of cross-racing. For me, I wanted an upgrade for commuting around town and something lightweight and efficient to expand my exercise regime to long road rides. I live in a bike-friendly city and I love skipping traffic and cruising to work on this bike. It’s often the best part of my day. On weekends, I love packing up panniers and riding from town to town on the coast or heading out to wine country for a ride with friends. I’ve found this bike to be the most versatile bike I’ve ridden — which is important when bikes cost this much. It also looks beautiful. It’s sleek and comes in a range of colors. It’s a smooth ride and the components are crisp and efficient. In short, my tests proved this to be the Swiss Army knife of bikes. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you’re looking to pursue road biking as a hobby or are looking for a lightweight commuter that can also take you on weekend adventures. Buy Here Reencle Home Composter Price: $450 Alright, hear us out. We get it. A food composter isn’t exactly the sexiest gift on your wishlist. But in a world where young folks are turning their apartments into jungles and attempting to channel their inner master gardeners to grow tomatoes off their balconies, (and let’s not forget the whole planet-saving aspect), an indoor electric composter might just be the unexpected gem on this list.

I’m no exception to the green-thumb craze. Last summer, I transformed my backyard into a haven of native plants – both edible and decorative. I went all out, dropping a couple hundred dollars to ship 2000 garden worms across the country to give my soil some much-needed TLC. But as far as at-home composting goes, I’ve never had much patience. I’ve dabbled with compost bins before, but dealing with rodents, squirming maggots, and the agonizingly slow composting process was more trouble than it was worth. Enter Reenacle – the indoor electric food composter that turns your food waste into compost gold in just 24 hours. It’s like the human body of composting tech, emulating the digestive system with microbes and automatic mixing rods. We all know composting is a big move to reduce waste, but for city dwellers without easy access to compost services, it can be a mission. Reenacle makes it stupidly simple, and the satisfaction of watching your kitchen scraps morph into compost is borderline addictive. As for aesthetics? The Reencle is sleek and unobtrusive. It’s quiet and (almost) odor-free. Sure, if you’re running a farm, the output might not cut it, but for balcony tomatoes or a small backyard veggie patch, Reenacle can provide all the compost you need. The best part? You can toss in over two pounds of food per day, and the microbes that come with it are self-perpetuating and low-maintenance. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you’re a city dweller with a green heart, or just tired of playing host to rodents in the name of compost. Buy Here

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5 or 9 Piece Cookware Set Price: $575-$1,170 We’re diving into the heart of culinary indulgence with a name that resonates in every foodie’s soul – Le Creuset. When it comes to leveling up in the kitchen, Le Creuset was the natural choice for a splurge-worthy cooking item because their pots and pans are iconic. Getting one in my family is always a golden ticket gift. They’re beautiful, durable, and truly versatile in the kitchen. And better yet, they’re legacy items. That’s not just lip service – I have a Le Creuset that’s older than I am that’s still in perfect condition. But they’re not a product for your grandparents to appreciate. Young folks are obsessed too. #lecreuset had over 60 million views on TikTok recently. That’s not a trend; it’s a testament to the enduring allure of these cooking holy grails. For those of us still honing our skills in the culinary arena, the Le Creuset 5-Piece Ensemble is a game-changer. It’s not just about having a fancy pot; it’s about having the right tools to turn your kitchen experiments into culinary triumphs. From the iconic Dutch oven, the undisputed hero of the kitchen, to the skillet and saucepan, this ensemble covers all bases. A newbie like me is quick to wonder: does cookware make a difference in the food? Short answer: yes. Absolutely. In my brief journey into the world of fancy pots, I’ve experienced recipes actually turning out as described, and let me assure you, it has nothing to do with my nonexistent cooking talents. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you’re a cooking newbie or a cooking pro. Buy Here Thurso Waterwalker 126 All-Around SUP Price: $550 Stand up paddleboarding has been having a moment. It opens up access to waterways, is a great workout, and is instant access to a peaceful mind. It’s also the kind of activity that invites everyone to the party – no elite skills required. And when it comes to minimal barriers to entry, the Waterwalker 126 is the MVP. This board is your passport to tranquility on still waters.

Whether you’re navigating calm lakes or tackling a bit of chop, this board handles it all with finesse. The design strikes a perfect balance between nimbleness and stability – a dream for paddlers of all levels. I’ve even tossed a dog on board, and the thing stayed steady. The best part is that the board is inflatable, which means easy storage and easy transport. There’s no wrestling with tying it onto roof racks and worrying about it flying off on the freeway. You can toss it in the car for a camping trip and since it fits into a backpack, you can walk it to the water access point without much struggle. The board inflates faster than other models I’ve tried and the design of the board is easy to carry. If you’re ready to elevate your summer water-cruising game, this Thurso Waterwalker 126 is your golden ticket. Consider it an investment in your aquatic escapades. Embrace the waves, my friends, and paddle on! BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if accessing natural waterways is an important part of your mental and physical wellness or if you’re looking for a new activity to heighten your summer days. Buy Here

Bower & Wilkins: Px7 S2 Noise Canceling Headphones Price: $289 For the audio aficionados out there, here’s a recommendation: the Bower and Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones. They’re the unsung hero of noise-canceling headphones. They don’t have the name recognition of Beats or Bose, but they deliver a sound experience that rivals and even surpasses many of their more widely recognized counterparts. Music, movies, podcasts – it all sounds fantastic. Talking practicality, the battery life is impressive, which is a must for wireless headphones. But the best part is the comfort and fit of the design. I can comfortably wear these headphones for an entire long day of travel without making my ears ache or my head feel pinched. The memory foam ear cups are comfortable and the fit is snug without feeling like your brain is in a vice. Speaking personally, noise-canceling headphones are especially important for anyone in your life who struggles to maintain focus throughout the day or who gets easily distracted by the office noise or coffee shop clatter around them. They’re also great for people who travel often – long days in noisy airports or daily commutes on public transport. BUY IT FOR: Buy them for yourself if you need to drown out the constant din of noise and listen to what you want to listen to clearly and fully — that’s absolutely splurge-worthy in my opinion. Buy Here Shakti Blissfoam Acupressure Mat & Pillow Price: $94 I had no interest in lying on a mat of six thousand spikes poking me in the back until a friend described the deep relaxation she experiences after using an acupressure mat as the same feeling she has after really great sex. Naturally, I was convinced. I got the Blissfoam Acupressure mat and pillow from Shakti and while I can’t say I have the same level of devotion to the acupuncture mat as this friend does (who somehow gets so relaxed on the spikes that she falls asleep on them), I was surprised by how much I felt the effects of it.

The first few minutes feel, frankly, awful. It feels like you’re lying on a bed of nails, which… you sorta are. But about ten minutes in, my back got warm and my muscles started releasing. By 20 minutes the pain sensation gave way to a deep body relaxation. By 30 minutes, I was almost asleep. The way it works is actually quite simple: lying on the spikes activates hundreds of acupoints on the back, which promotes circulation, releases tension, and restores natural energy flows in the body. Acupuncture mats are rooted in the centuries-old yogic tradition of lying on a bed of nails. “We believe that getting comfortable with the uncomfortable is a force for good,” the company says. The products are handmade in India – the birthplace of acupressure. They donate 10% of their profits to well-being initiatives in India each year. Shakti is so confident you’ll get hooked, they offer a 60-day trial with the mat. I’m two weeks in and have no intentions of sending mine back. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you’re a yogi who wants to take their practice to another level or if you want to confirm whether lying on a bed of nails can truly emulate post-sex levels of relaxation. Buy Here

Bearaby Weighted Blanket Price: $199 I’m sneaking in an unsung hero of comfort: a weighted blanket. Specifically, the Bearaby weighted blanket – the underdog of coziness, especially for all the anxiety-riddled souls out there. A weighted blanket isn’t exactly the coolest or sexiest gift to give someone, but trust me, if you toss this blanket on your drained lover at the end of a long day, it’ll reset their mood. Every anxiety-leaning friend has told me to get a weighted blanket for years, and when I finally got one, I understood why. Weighted blankets are like being enveloped in a hug and the gentle weight provides an immediate sense of security and tranquility. (There’s science to back this up!) Bearaby knows how to do a weighted blanket right. Their design is a masterpiece of comfort and aesthetics. No plastic beads or artificial fillings; just layers of organic cotton or Tencel woven in a chunky knit pattern that’s as visually appealing as it is comfortable. So as far as a splurge-worthy gift goes (these are $200 blankets!) Bearaby weighted blankets are a really sweet way to remind yourself, “I care about my well-being” without flashy gadgets and over-the-top extravagance. It’s the simple pleasure of feeling snug and secure. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you’re someone who often needs an emotional reset but who also wants it to be a blanket that looks good in your home. Buy Here Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock Price: $200 The Hatch Restore 2 is now my favorite thing in my bedroom. It’s a smart alarm clock, sunrise lamp, and sound machine that can transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. That’s not an exaggeration. The first night I used it, I fell asleep listening to a guided meditation, which then gave way to light rainfall until a gentle morning sunrise and the sound of singing bowls woke me up the next morning.

But the best part? It allows me to leave my phone in another room while I sleep. Between the doom scrolling, middle of the night email check, and accompanying 4 am cortisol boost, and then getting jolted awake by the abrupt alarm sounds the iPhone provides, my phone was a force of destruction in the bedroom. Now, I leave my phone in the other room after choosing from a wide library of dreamscapes or sleep stories to fall asleep to and which chimes or birdsongs I want to awake to. The Hatch Restore 2 is beautifully designed – with a linen fabric cover unlike other plastic-heavy smart alarm clocks, which has the added benefit of diffusing the light in a gentle way. You can create personal morning or night routines on your phone, combining lights and sounds to create the perfect experience you need to relax or rise. For those who wish they were morning birds, the 30-minute gradual defused sunrise light feature gently wakes you up before the alarm goes off. For those light sleepers who have ever wanted to kick their snoring partners, the white noise options have the power to save a relationship. And for those whose brains start to race the moment they lie down, the curated library of guided meditations or sleep stories will give your mind something to focus on as it relaxes into sleep. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you want to build better sleep habits in a hurry! Buy Here

Vitamix A3500 Gold Label Price: $575 We couldn’t write a splurge-worthy gift guide without a Vitamix. They’re too good and too versatile. If you’re the type of human who tosses veggies into their smoothies in the morning, the Vitamix will blend them up so well that you won’t even know they’re there. Vitamix is a no-frills blender. There’s not an insane amount of blending options. There isn’t a built-in computer with a touch screen. It’s straightforward and does the job perfectly — ready to tackle anything you throw its way. Nut butter, frozen desserts, hot soups – the Vitamix Gold Label handles it all with finesse. The Vitamix has five intuitive settings – smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning, taking the guesswork out of blending. From silky smoothies to velvety soups and everything in between, this blender delivers perfection every time. The design of the blender is aesthetically sleek and they now come in a variety of colors. I got the green and love that it’s not another stainless steel appliance on my counter. This blender is so well made, it’s one of those high price tags that makes sense. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if blended foods are a big part of your diet or if you simply want to level up the tools in your kitchen arsenal. Buy Here Xgimi MoGo2 Pro Projector Price: $509 For movie lovers like myself, a quality projector is a fabulous splurge item. The Xgimi MoGo2 Pro projector is a fantastic option to create a cinema-worthy experience in your home. The best thing about it is that it’s extremely portable. It’s small and can easily transform any space into your theater. Whether you’re in the backyard, living room, or even on a road trip in a dingy motel room, this projector can create a beautifully immersive viewing experience.

The visuals are top-notch. The colors are vivid and accurate and the images are crystal clear. It has full HD resolution and HDR10 support, so every frame is vibrant. It also has Android TV built-in, so you can access streaming services and apps too. The device also has built-in Harman-Kardon speakers, delivering immersive audio that complements the visual prowess. BUY IT FOR: Buy it for yourself if you’re a movie lover, a gamer, or are that person who loves to throw those karaoke parties your friends hate to go to. Buy Here

EDITOR’S PICK — Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera Price: $600 You need a Polaroid in your repertoire and this is the new gen. It’s the first Polaroid to have manual light controls plus a wider aperture — providing you with a chance to practice analog photography in real time. The photos you get are better (and far more consistent) than what you can get with a classic Polaroid camera. The blurry photos and over or under-lit pics are far rarer. There’s a crisper focus and richer depth of field. That’s all very important. Especially considering that the price of an individual Polaroid photo is about $2. The tagline on this camera is “Designed for craft” and I certainly agree with this assessment. I’m still practicing but I am fully hooked and my photos are better than ever. Whereas the classic Polaroid is great for weddings, parties, and days at the lake, the I-2 is the one to use if you really care about creating professional results. There’s a little bit of a learning curve, but I found this so helpful: Price-wise, this camera is extremely affordable. It’s the aforementioned Polaroid film that gets pricey. Still, a Polaroid is just so much fun — how can you not have one in your camera quiver? It’s so rewarding to share a tangible object rather than texting pics to friends. And the I-2 is the top of the line.

It’s the camera I use the most right now and a great entry point for anyone wanting to learn more about analog photography. — Steve Bramucci BUY IT FOR: Buy this for yourself if you have even a passing interest in getting awesome analog photos. I bring mine everywhere — especially to travel. Buy Here EDITOR’S PICK — Moen 5-Series Electronic Bidet Seat Price: $692.30 Toilet paper is over. It’s dated. The end is nigh. Smart toilets are better on every level. Cleaner. Sexier. Gentler. More elegant.