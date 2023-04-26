Carrie Fisher’s long overdue Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony isn’t the only way to celebrate Star Wars Day. Beginning on May 1st (the hard-partying Ewoks need a three-day head start — emphasis on head), California’s Disneyland Resort is hosting numerous Star Wars-themed events, including the return of Hyperspace Mountain and screenings of the movies.

There will also be limited-time food and drink options. Check out this special menu at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo in Galaxy’s Edge:

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad with Seasoned Gwayo Egg: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, fried potato noodles, and soy-marinated soft-boiled egg

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, and fried potato noodles

Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase

For the Andor fans out there (which should be everyone, because Andor rules), Kat Saka’s Kettle is selling popcorn named after the Jersey boardwalk-like world that Cassian Andor visits. You will not get arrested for ordering the Niamos Mix (savory sour cream and chive popcorn) or the jellyfruit muffin (passion fruit buttermilk muffin with pineapple and blackberry jam), however.

Galactic Grill will have a “Darth by Chocolate Parfait,” as seen above, and a freaking adorable Grogu Sipper (it’s also available throughout Tomorrowland).

It’s sure better than the root (?) Yoda loses his mind over. Here’s more:

Star Wars Month returns to Disneyland Resort from May 1 to June 4, 2023, bringing epic adventures, exciting flavors, and more to Disneyland park and beyond. In Tomorrowland, hurtle through hyperspace while dodging furious dogfights on Hyperspace Mountain, returning for a limited time. Visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where you can equip yourself with Star Wars-themed apparel and collectibles, taste cuisine from across the galaxy, and perhaps encounter some familiar faces including R2-D2, Chewbacca, or the Mandalorian and Grogu.

For the full list of Disneyland eats and events for Star Wars Month, head here.