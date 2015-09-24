A New Study Shows That It’s More Difficult For ’90s Kids To Lose Weight

If you’re in your 20s and you’re struggling to lose weight, it might not be as easy as “eat less, exercise more” for you. Specifically, for the millennial generation, extra outside forces are factors in your fitness level, more so than people from the ’70s.
Researchers at York University used diet and exercise information from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Survey collected between 1971 and 2008 to draw their conclusions. They found that despite an increase in physical activity in the last 20 years, BMI was 10 percent more in 2008 than in 1971. While not entirely certain of a specific cause, professor Jennifer Kuk suggests it may be environmental — stress, medications, or even the food itself:
“Our study results suggest that if you are 25, you’d have to eat even less and exercise more than those older, to prevent gaining weight,” said Kuk. “However, it also indicates there may be other specific changes contributing to the rise in obesity beyond just diet and exercise. Ultimately, maintaining a healthy body weight is now more challenging than ever.”
The Center for Disease Control released data this week about obesity rates in the U.S. It makes plain, in several handy color-coded maps, that the only state that has less than 20 percent obese residents is Hawaii. Ouch. It appears to be not just how much we’re eating, but what we’re eating, that’s making it harder for Americans to stay fit.
The BMI needs to go away as a measure of fitness. It was created by a freaking sociologist in the 19th century. When the BMI was first created, you were expected to cut people’s hair in addition to removing their appendix in most of Europe.
As a baseline measure of what weight is healthy for a height, it’s still pretty relevant. Obviously there are outliers like The Rock, but they already know they’re not unhealthy. I think as a way to give average people an idea of whether they’re overweight, it’s pretty accurate.
“We observe that for a given amount of self-reported food intake…”
Self-reported intake? This is not science. It’s a poll.
Yep, people underreport in almost every study on overeating.
I’m sure there are some people who actually have a medical condition, but, it’s amazing how many people think they’re eating healthy when they aren’t.
Casar salads aren’t healthy. Eating a footloong meatball sub with extra mayo and on cheesebread isn’t healthy. Having 4 leafs of iceberg lettuce where it’s bathed in thousand island or full fat ranch dressing isn’t healthy and doesn’t count to having a salad for dinner. Having 4 100 cal icecream bars adds up, etc.
