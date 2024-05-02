Super Nintendo World opened in Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. Now it’s taking a warp pipe to the other coast. The Universal Orlando Resort revealed details about the Mario-themed land coming to its new Epic Universe theme park in Florida in 2025.

The journey begins with a portal from Celestial Park to Super Nintendo World, which transports people (and Goombas and Shy Guys and Dry Bones) “through the iconic green pipe into the immersive land,” according to Universal. “As guests emerge from the pipe, vibrant scenery and exciting kinetic energy surround them as they are greeted by the familiar sights and sounds that they’ve experienced on their Nintendo game consoles.”

[John Hammond voice] Welcome… to Super Mario Land.

Highlights in Super Mario Land include Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the towering Bowser’s Castle, the family-friendly Yoshi’s Adventure ride, and restaurant Toadstool Cafe (I suggest the Fire Flower Spaghetti & Meatballs). Super Nintendo World also features the debut of Donkey Kong Country.

The Mine-Cart Madness coaster sounds nuts:

Guests will hop into a mine cart and careen through the jungle to help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect the coveted golden banana on this first-of-its-kind family coaster. Utilizing an unprecedented ride system, innovative technology and a unique coaster design, Mine-Cart Madness will send riders on a thrilling adventure where they will experience the jaw-dropping maneuvers that they’ve seen Donkey Kong and the mine carts perform in the video games – including getting blasted out of a barrel, seemingly jumping over gaps as they speed along a rickety track, and so much more.

Have a look:

This jump is so damn cool pic.twitter.com/UOE1hARI7h — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 2, 2024

You can see more images from Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World below.