Supershe

Are you sick of being invited to luxurious private islands in which yes, you’re being showered with all the free champagne and jewels you could want, but also, TOXIC MASCULINITY? I know I am. It’s like: “Stop trying to mansplain privilege to me, dude, I just came in here in a private jet wearing an $8,000 fanny pack, I get privilege.”

If so, look no further than SuperShe — an invite only island resort in Finland that only allows women to vacation on its pristine shores. Owned by female-positive entrepreneur, Kristina Roth, the 8.4 acre island has been outfitted with four luxury cabins, sleeps ten, and is being written up by magazine after magazine as if it’s a thing any of us will ever experience.

There are going to be all sorts of bonding activities, great food, and spa experiences too. Which sounds like a really nice thing that Jennifer Aniston and the Olsen twins will enjoy greatly.

Kristina Roth bought an island, named it #SuperShe, and made it a women-only vacation destination. Women have to be vetted. My guess is that, in addition to being "upbeat" and "cool", they also have to be rich. https://t.co/q0JqYcCNu6 — Jess Clackum (@JessicaClackum) March 5, 2018

Not that we wouldn’t be stoked to go. It all is very lovely, and the pictures are unbelievably gorgeous. It just also looks very expensive. Roth decided to start the retreat (and will be handpicking the guests) based on frustration over how men dominate certain clubs and activities (where they make deals and network) that leave women out.

“We want SuperShe Island to be rejuvenating and a safe space where women can reinvent themselves and their desires,” she says on the website. “A place where you can recalibrate without distractions.”