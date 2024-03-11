With SXSW in ful swing, it’s almost time for UPROXX’s Takeover at the Summit Rooftop & Lounge in Austin (tickets here). There’s going to be amazing shows — music and comedy — and amazing drinks. We’ve partnered with Rabbit Hole out in Louisville to bring the crowds at SXSW great whiskey pours and cocktails this year. One of the signature cocktails that we’ll be pouring is a S’mores take on the old fashioned.

S’mores are the ultimate backyard firepit treat, so it’s the perfect time to infuse that vibe into a great whiskey cocktail. For this drink, we’re using Rabbit Hole’s key flavored whiskey, Mash & Mallow. While flavored whiskeys can be tricky (that’s a nice way of saying “bad”), Rabbit Hole has perfected the style. Their Mash & Mallow pulls off the flavor profile by offering a drink that actually tastes like real S’mores — all the way down to the brown butteriness in the Graham Cracker on the nose and a whisper of firepit smoke on the finish.

In short, it’s pretty delicious.

If you can’t make it to this week’s UPROXX Takeover in Austin, then follow the recipe below to make this nostalgic elixir at home. It’ll be a pour of summer backyard festivities in a glass. Let’s dive in!

