Mash & Mallow Cocktail
Rabbit Hole/UPROXX
Life

This Old Fashioned Recipe From Our Austin Takeover Will Leave You Ready For A Summer Spent Outdoors

With SXSW in ful swing, it’s almost time for UPROXX’s Takeover at the Summit Rooftop & Lounge in Austin (tickets here). There’s going to be amazing shows — music and comedy — and amazing drinks. We’ve partnered with Rabbit Hole out in Louisville to bring the crowds at SXSW great whiskey pours and cocktails this year. One of the signature cocktails that we’ll be pouring is a S’mores take on the old fashioned.

S’mores are the ultimate backyard firepit treat, so it’s the perfect time to infuse that vibe into a great whiskey cocktail. For this drink, we’re using Rabbit Hole’s key flavored whiskey, Mash & Mallow. While flavored whiskeys can be tricky (that’s a nice way of saying “bad”), Rabbit Hole has perfected the style. Their Mash & Mallow pulls off the flavor profile by offering a drink that actually tastes like real S’mores — all the way down to the brown butteriness in the Graham Cracker on the nose and a whisper of firepit smoke on the finish.

In short, it’s pretty delicious.

If you can’t make it to this week’s UPROXX Takeover in Austin, then follow the recipe below to make this nostalgic elixir at home. It’ll be a pour of summer backyard festivities in a glass. Let’s dive in!

SXSW Takeover
UPROXX
Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months

Cinnamon Maple Old Fashioned

Mash and Mallow Cocktail
Rabbit Hole

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Mash & Mallow Whiskey
  • 0.25 oz. maple syrup
  • 2 dashes of Cinnamon Bitters
  • 1 dash of Angostura Bitters
  • Orange peel
  • Ice

The key ingredient is the Mash & Mallow. You can easily buy it online here. It’s $30 and worth every penny. That’s especially true if you’re already a s’mores fan. The rest is easily available at any good liquor store, even the Cinnamon Bitters.

Mash and Mallow Cocktail
Zach Johnston

What You’ll Need:

  • Rocks glass (prechilled)
  • Cocktail mixing glass
  • Cocktail strainer
  • Barspoon
  • Jigger
  • Paring knife
Mash and Mallow Cocktail
Zach Johnston

Method:

  • Add the whiskey, syrup, and bitters to the mixing glass, add a large handful of ice, and then stir until the glass is ice cold — about 15 to 20 seconds.
  • Fetch the rocks glass and add a large ice cube. Strain the cocktail into the glass.
  • Express the oils from the orange peel over the glass and drop in. Serve.

Bottom Line:

Mash and Mallow Cocktail
Zach Johnston

This sounds like a fall cocktail on paper. I get it “cinnamon maple” is very coded for that season. This is not that. The s’mores aspect places this right in the summertime flavor-wise. The drink is lush and sweet with a nice touch of earthy maple and sharp cinnamon that elevates the s’mores vibe to something richer.

That all said, this is very much a dessert cocktail. It’s sweet and silky with a vibe that’s all about that singed marshmallow, chocolate, and spice — all very dessert-forward. So if you’re looking for a sweet and spicy cocktail, this is a great play.

Tickets for the Open House and Soul In The Horn takeover are on sale now, with proceeds for the event going directly to charity.

Travel Guides
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: Escape Winter With A Wellness-Focused Getaway At This Art-Inspired Arizona Resort
by: Uproxx authors
Gorilla Trekking, Safaris, And The Trip Of A Lifetime: A First Timer’s Guide To Rwanda, Africa
by: Uproxx authors
The Uproxx Guide To Traveling For Free — From Volunteering To House Sitting
by: Uproxx authors
×