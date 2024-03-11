With SXSW in ful swing, it’s almost time for UPROXX’s Takeover at the Summit Rooftop & Lounge in Austin (tickets here). There’s going to be amazing shows — music and comedy — and amazing drinks. We’ve partnered with Rabbit Hole out in Louisville to bring the crowds at SXSW great whiskey pours and cocktails this year. One of the signature cocktails that we’ll be pouring is a S’mores take on the old fashioned.
S’mores are the ultimate backyard firepit treat, so it’s the perfect time to infuse that vibe into a great whiskey cocktail. For this drink, we’re using Rabbit Hole’s key flavored whiskey, Mash & Mallow. While flavored whiskeys can be tricky (that’s a nice way of saying “bad”), Rabbit Hole has perfected the style. Their Mash & Mallow pulls off the flavor profile by offering a drink that actually tastes like real S’mores — all the way down to the brown butteriness in the Graham Cracker on the nose and a whisper of firepit smoke on the finish.
In short, it’s pretty delicious.
If you can’t make it to this week’s UPROXX Takeover in Austin, then follow the recipe below to make this nostalgic elixir at home. It’ll be a pour of summer backyard festivities in a glass. Let’s dive in!
Cinnamon Maple Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Mash & Mallow Whiskey
- 0.25 oz. maple syrup
- 2 dashes of Cinnamon Bitters
- 1 dash of Angostura Bitters
- Orange peel
- Ice
The key ingredient is the Mash & Mallow. You can easily buy it online here. It’s $30 and worth every penny. That’s especially true if you’re already a s’mores fan. The rest is easily available at any good liquor store, even the Cinnamon Bitters.
What You’ll Need:
- Rocks glass (prechilled)
- Cocktail mixing glass
- Cocktail strainer
- Barspoon
- Jigger
- Paring knife
Method:
- Add the whiskey, syrup, and bitters to the mixing glass, add a large handful of ice, and then stir until the glass is ice cold — about 15 to 20 seconds.
- Fetch the rocks glass and add a large ice cube. Strain the cocktail into the glass.
- Express the oils from the orange peel over the glass and drop in. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This sounds like a fall cocktail on paper. I get it “cinnamon maple” is very coded for that season. This is not that. The s’mores aspect places this right in the summertime flavor-wise. The drink is lush and sweet with a nice touch of earthy maple and sharp cinnamon that elevates the s’mores vibe to something richer.
That all said, this is very much a dessert cocktail. It’s sweet and silky with a vibe that’s all about that singed marshmallow, chocolate, and spice — all very dessert-forward. So if you’re looking for a sweet and spicy cocktail, this is a great play.
