The Uproxx 2023 Fall Travel Hot List is live! Visit here for the full experience! I was searching the Uproxx archives the other day and was surprised to find that we don’t have much on Lake Tahoe. Home to the largest Alpine lake in North America – reaching a depth of 1,645 feet and spanning 22 miles – the spirit and overall feel of this Sierra Nevada mountain city deserves much more than just a mention for an end-of-summer getaway. Plus, it’s a place where people go on adventures during the day and party their faces off at night — right in line with our ethos. Lake Tahoe in summer is flooded with tourists to bask in the lake during its peak season while the winter is bombarded with tourists and out-of-town skiers. This makes fall a great time to visit this crystal-clear alpine destination — especially if you’re a hiker on a budget. The beginning of crisper temperatures, as November kicks in, allows you to fully enjoy this beautiful mountain town for all that it is, offering a chance to finally snap that Instagram-worthy photo on the rocks and catch an alpine sunset without the crazy crowds. Here’s our guide to a perfect early November day in Lake Tahoe:

7 a.m.: Get On The Road Early I have no idea where you’re coming from or if you’re flying in. Sacramento, San Francisco, Stockton, Reno, or any of Tahoe’s dozens of suburban municipalities all require different drive times. Or maybe you’re just landing and renting a car. The point being, you have a big day ahead — time to get moving! 9 am: Get The Essentials Driving into the town of Lake Tahoe, you’ll be greeted with an array of marijuana dispensaries, bougie coffee co-ops, outdoor sport rental shops, overpriced clothing brand stores, and casinos (once you’re on the Nevada side). Before you arrive at the heart of town, look out for Tahoe Wellness Center on the left as you drive onto Lake Tahoe Blvd. Weed is legal in California and Nevada and this is a good spot to stock up on dank. Speaking as a mountain town person, I’m going to call weed vital to this whole endeavor. In fact, I think it’s a pretty crucial element to most days. Next, you’ll want to stop to get a fall-flavored drink at Driftwood Cafe. Located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe in Heavenly Village, the mocha is a perfect wake-up call for the day ahead. It also boasts a great breakfast menu, including an excellent take on Huevos Rancheros.

10:30 am: Swim (Or Skinny Dip) In Secret Cove After fueling up, the late morning after the sun has come up is a perfect time to bask in the crystal clear waters. A short 26-minute drive up US-50 E and NV-28 S, you’ll come across Secret Cove. I suppose there is an exact parking lot entrance one-and-a-half miles south of Sand Harbor, but you’ll probably be better off parking alongside the road and making your way down the ditch to end up somewhere on the half-mile hiking path. Make sure to bring a towel, snacks, and your mind-elevating goodies from earlier. Out of all the spots in Lake Tahoe, why come to Secret Cove? Because it’s one of the only legally allowed nude beaches along the lake’s 75 miles of coastline. It makes for a beautiful free-spirited swim solo or with friends. This secluded nudist beach on the east shore is perfect no matter what the weather is outside. Call it a cold plunge, if you must! Coming in the fall, you’re more likely to run into cloudy or rainy days but don’t let that deter you. When I arrived, a random heavy rainstorm rolled in. I got soaked to the bone through my multiple layers of clothing. While the rain was pretty freaking cold, I braved the rain, stripped down, and found solace in the ~relatively~ warm water. Lake Tahoe stays a pretty decent 55-65 degrees in the summer and fall months, so although it was chilly outside, the water wasn’t horrible. It’s a pretty amazing feeling to be one with nature – both in your simplest forms – and just chill. Even in the rain, the water is so clear, it truly is a magical feeling to be soak in these crisp, blue waters. 12 p.m.: Explore Heavenly Village After drying off, make your way back to downtown. You used to be able to park for free all day in the Village Shopping Center, but the city has recently been issuing tickets if you’re parked there for longer than two hours. Choose your battle on this one, as there is plenty of paid parking nearby as well.

4:30 pm: Cave Rock Sunset Views What’s more perfect than ending the day with stunning views of Lake Tahoe? Head 13 minutes up Hwy 50 to end your daylight hours at Cave Rock. There are two ways to do this: park and watch the views from the shoreline or hike an easy quarter-mile trail for the ultimate elevated sunset views. For easy horizon-setting sunset views, you’ll find Cave Rock State Park on the left just before the tunnel. During the summer, the park is open until 8 p.m., but in the fall months, it closes at 4 p.m. Parking here is expensive – upwards of $15 for non-Nevada license plate holders – so you might want to opt for free parking on the side of the road or at the trailhead to the hike. You’ll be able to pick a spot on one of the rocky shoals to post up with a joint for an easy-viewing sunset. If you want to do the short hike, you have to carefully watch your GPS because the turn-in for the hike can be easily missed. You’ll pass Zephyr Cove and up ahead you’ll see the tunnel. Just before the tunnel, make a right onto Cave Rock Drive. Drive up a little ways and you’ll see the trailhead on your left. There isn’t a lot of room for parking but you can always park on the side of the road as well. It takes just 15 minutes to get the ultimate sunset views overlooking Lake Tahoe, so for me it was well worth it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by • California, USA y más • 🌲🏔️📷 (@travernicolas) Leaving Cave Rock, consider stopping at Zephyr Cove Resort just five minutes back down US-50 W. The resort has a small grove of aspen trees along the shore that turn red, orange, and yellow in October. Snap a quick photo here and then make your way back downtown. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahome Official (@tahomeofficial) 6 p.m.: Dinner & Whiskey at Stateline Restaurant & Brewery Last but not least, end your day in high spirits at Stateline Restaurant & Brewery. You’ll make your way back down US-50 W and repark your car at Village Shopping Center or at one of the many paid parking options. This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant is in Heavenly Village at Cecil’s Fountain Plaza, where you can easily find yourself drunk on whiskey. Believe me, this place makes it easy. I’m not usually one to drink much alcohol, but it felt wrong to not order whiskey here. The drink menu is one of the most robust I’ve seen, offering over 350 whiskeys and 10 house-made, barrel-aged brews. I should’ve tapped our resident whiskey writer Zach on a must-try fall whiskey to sip on, but I went with a classic Jameson pour with a side of pickle juice. If you haven’t tried a proper pickleback shot, then here’s where you can do so. Besides the whiskey, Stateline offers a great dinner menu. I always enjoy doing family-style meals where we order several smaller dishes and share, so the fried shrimp, edamame, artichoke dip, fried calamari, and the famed Stateline tacos made a perfect sharing option amongst friends.