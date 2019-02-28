Tinder Wants To Help Thirsty College Students Hook Up On Spring Break

Pexels/Uproxx

Spraaaaaaaaang Breaaaaaaaaaaak is fast approaching and it’s time for a little planning. If you’re going to spend this year’s school hiatus living it up and getting wasted on some beach packed with fellow partiers, you’re only going to have so much time to swipe through your phone looking for potential hookups. Alcohol plus a time crunch is a recipe for bad decision making, and while the whole point of a spring fling is to be forgotten, you still have to live with yourself.

If this all sounds a little crude… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯… it’s clearly the governing philosophy behind Tinder’s new Spring Break mode. Available exclusively to members of Tinder U — a college students only version of Tinder — Spring Break mode matches users with other vacation-bound college students who are heading to the same destinations. The new function launches on March 4th and will run until the end of the month in spring break hotspots like Cabo, Lake Havasu, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Puerto Rico, Puerto Vallarta, and San Diego.

Jenny Campbell, Tinder’s chief marking officer said in a statement, “We’ve historically seen huge upticks in Tinder usage during Spring Break in these destinations, and we are excited to give users the unique experience to connect before they pack their bags.”