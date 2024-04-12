The life of a touring artist isn’t for the weak. As most fans and musicians are aware, artistic preservation demands a break from time to time to make space for re-centering, writing, and relaxing. With that, it only made sense when globally recognized Americana and world folk ensemble Rising Appalachia announced that they’d be taking a creative sabbatical from the road to work on new music.

With several weeks into their global travel rest, frontwomen sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith have announced their upcoming album, Folk and Anchor. The project will see the group release an all-new collection of thoughtful reimaginings of cover songs spanning the likes of Bob Dylan, James Blake, Erykah Badu, Beyonce, and beyond. Due out May 17th, Folk and Anchor will showcase the group’s eclectic style, inviting old and new listeners into a rich musical journey.

“We grew up immersed in a musical family, and our songwriting and performance has been deeply influenced by so many Americana genres over the years,” says Leah Song.

“We wanted to create a body of work where all those influences could be showcased under one roof…As folk musicians, we have always been inspired by public music that is not our own. Along with songwriting, we have always played tunes and traditionals from Appalachia, Ireland, and beyond. With this album we were inspired to branch out and do our spin on some different styles of music, ranging from pop to folk to soul. The artists we chose to cover are both contemporary favorites as well as people we grew up listening to and adoring. It has been a treat to sit back in Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC and work on these renditions of beloved songs.”

With a month out from the full album release, Rising Appalachia has released the first single, “The Bones.” Originally recorded by Maren Morris and Hozier, the new single is accompanied by a music video that sees the group harmonizing in their hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

As Leah and Chloe continue settling into their artistic rest in the mountains of Asheville, they have compiled a personal travel guide to this little Appalachian city. From breweries to mountain hikes, scroll down to see personal recommendations ahead of the group’s Summer Solstice Soiree at Salvage Station on June 8th. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Best Place To Caffeinate In The Morning: Dobra TeaHouse

We love Dobra TeaHouse for its ambiance and tucked away coziness. Their tea selection is divine and worldly and the cafe is a perfect place to quietly reflect or work on a project with a warm mug of herbal sweetness. Try the Shakti-tea!