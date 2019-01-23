An Award-Winning Bartender Tells Us Where To Drink In Asheville, NC

Drink This City

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

This week we’re in Asheville, North Carolina, famed for its national parks, thriving art scene, incredible architecture, and its vibrant cocktail culture. Our guide is award-winning bartender and bar consultant Joe Nicol, whose cocktail pedigree speaks for itself!

In 2018, Joe won NCRLA’s Mixologist of the Year award, and in 2017 he was among Diageo’s World Class Top 75 Bartenders, in an annual and expansive hunt for the world’s finest masters of the shaker. Add that to the number of state and national cocktail competitions Joe’s won — including Fernet, Ketel One, Old Forester, and Jameson — and the picture grows crystal clear: The man knows his way around a bar.

This success is exactly why Nicol is in hot demand around the nation, consulting, training, and inspiring, then off to the next destination, like a young, gin-appreciating, bartending Gandalf. (He’s also a brand ambassador for Sutler’s Gin.). If Nicol’s at the helm, your drink is going to be something special.

Ready to clink some glasses with Joe Nicol in Asheville? Let’s go Drink This City!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Over Easy Cafe

For me nothing “beets” Over Easy downtown on Broadway. Pun intended. It’s a great locally sourced breakfast joint that does a variety of fresh pressed juices and I always get the fresh pressed beet, apple and ginger juice with tequila. Their Bloody Mary is fantastic too, but I really enjoy the freshly pressed options!

MARGARITA

En La Calle

Best margarita hands down is En La Calle! Great local Spanish tapas place I recommend to all my visiting friends.