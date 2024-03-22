The Ultimate Essentials Guide For Ultra Miami 2024, As Told By DJs

Eat, sleep, rave, repeat. This is the motto that will ring out through the city of Miami this week as it undergoes its most party-fueled week. Monday marked the start of its famed Miami Music Week, where dance floors will be packed with an eclectic mix of partygoers and club movers for around-the-clock programming. But amid all of its daytime pool parties, late-night club gatherings, and beach soirées, it’s the grand finale — Ultra Music Festival –that will surely close everything out with a bang. Spanning every genre across the electronic music sphere, Ultra Music Festival will welcome over 150 acts from around the globe to celebrate the festival’s sold-out 24th installment at Miami’s Bayfront Park this weekend. Fans can expect main stage closing sets from Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Under Construction (FISHER x Chris Lake), RESISTANCE Megastructure stage performances by Amelie Lens, Peggy Gou, Eric Prydz, a Worldwide Stage A State Of Trance takeover with a special b2b from Armin van Buuren and Oliver Heldens, a special sunset set from Tiësto, and plenty more. To ensure you can make it through the jam-packed week and all three days of Ultra, we tapped some of this year’s artists to tell us their Ultra travel essentials and how far they are coming from around the world to make it to the flagship event.

Kölsch (@kolschofficial) What’s Your #1 Travel & Festival Essential At Ultra Music Festival? My #1 Travel & Festival Essential is Cuban coffee. I’m a big coffee fan, and it just keeps me going through the day. Especially after the jetlag hits. Add a Cuban sandwich to that, and you’re good to go. What’s Something That All Fans Should Pack For Ultra? Other than the sunscreen, earplugs, water bottle, and a perfect outfit, I’d have to say a smile. If you approach anyone at Ultra with a friendly smile, you will have friends for life. How far are you traveling to get to Ultra Music Festival this year? I’m coming directly from Tomorrowland Winter in the French Alps and two shows in Brazil. My last set there is Thursday, so I’m speeding in to play my set at Ultra on Friday. Maddy O’Neal (@maddy_oneal) What’s Your #1 Travel & Festival Essential At Ultra Music Festival?



A bag full of sunglasses. I always carry a few options depending on the vibe or the outfit of the day! Crucial to any look. What’s Something That All Fans Should Pack For Ultra?



Battery pack. You don’t want to lose your friends or run out of juice. Having a portable charger is always a power move. How far are you traveling to get to Ultra Music Festival this year?



I live in Denver so I will be coming from home. I haven’t spent a ton of time in Miami in general, so I’m excited to explore and be there for a few days to take it all in.