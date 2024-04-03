Going on a safari is at the top of many travelers’ bucket lists — and for good reason. Getting the chance to see wildlife in their natural habitat up-close-and-personal is phenomenal and for many travelers, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Obviously, safaris are often unpredictable and are dictated by weather and the whereabouts of the wildlife — which is part of what makes them fun but has also led less ethical companies down a path of controlling variables by manipulating natural conditions.

Truly ethical safaris don’t interfere with the animals’ habitat or cause animals any direct harm. In short, they don’t impede wildlife at all. Many of the animals that folks want to see while on safaris in African countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Africa are endangered species, meaning they aren’t hanging out all over the place. But their endangered status only serves to underscore the need to treat them with respect.

Safaris that support conservation can be a force for good and help contribute to the preservation of these at-risk animals. Here’s what makes a safari “animal-friendly” and how you can ensure yours is.

WHAT MAKES A SAFARI ANIMAL FRIENDLY

An animal-friendly safari bases its operations around the natural behavior of the animals — allowing guests to observe wildlife in their natural habitat from a respectful distance without causing them distress. Ethical safaris support conservation efforts by funding donations, educating participants about conservation in the areas they visit, and research partnerships. For instance, South African National Parks use funds from safaris to improve animal habitats and discourage poaching.

Animal-friendly safaris also adhere to strict interaction guidelines that respect the wildlife in its natural habitat by limiting how many vehicles can surround a group of animals, minimizing noise to avoid disturbing animals, limiting time in a location, and completely banning chasing, feeding, touching, or any other sort of interaction. If a safari tour operator allows any of these things that’s a major red flag, as this is all done to prevent causing the animal human-imposed stress which can alter behavior and impact the animals’ chances of survival.

“Safari jeep drivers should be respectful of when to drive and how close to get to animals. A safari jeep can interfere with a life cycle event by spooking a cheetah stalking a herd of Thompson’s Gazelles,” wildlife veterinarian Dr. Gabby Wild says.

HOW YOU CAN ENSURE YOUR SAFARI IS ANIMAL-FRIENDLY



Dr. Wild recommends looking for safari operators who donate to conservation organizations or who may even partner with them to assist in research, aiding injured wildlife, and management of threatened populations. “A giveback component to the land is a huge sign that the company cares for what they do,” she says.

Other signposts to look for are safari operators that only use UV-filtered spotlights on night drives to ensure wildlife won’t be harmed or startled by white light. To avoid overcrowding, travel with safari operators that visit game reserves and National Parks where limited permits are available daily.

“Some actions protect wildlife beyond the obvious measures. Certain animals are highly targeted by poachers, so we don’t disclose the exact locations of such wildlife in our photos or on social media. Poachers could use this information to track and hunt these highly targeted animals under the cover of night,” Sherwin Banda, President of African Travel Inc, says.

To make sure your safari is animal-friendly choose safari operators that don’t allow hands-on encounters such as walks with lions. The whole point of going on a safari is to be mesmerized by immersing yourself in the destination and having the opportunity to observe wildlife in its natural habitat — not forced interactions with exploited animals.

Prioritize going on safaris in lesser-visited parks. Rwanda’s Akagera National Park was once depleted and after over a decade of efforts now boasts a major increase in wildlife. It’s Central Africa’s largest protected wetland and has thriving populations of the Big Five — lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and buffalo — as well as zebra, giraffe, antelope, and hundreds of bird species.

“Tourism contributes significantly to animal welfare as it brings financial investments to the destinations. By visiting these destinations, we not only protect wildlife but also provide economic benefits to local communities, particularly those working in rural areas, which can help support the sustainable protection of animal habitats,” Banda says.