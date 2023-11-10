It’s been four months since Australian producer Golden Features released his sophomore album Sisyphus and we still find it in steady rotation. Spanning nine tracks, the collection draws influence from the artist’s Greek heritage and the mythology of Sisyphus, sonically detailing the path of the producer’s renaissance and mining the repetitive tendencies of the human condition.
Anyone who’s tapped into the electronic scene knows that Berlin is highly regarded as a mainstay for underground, forward-thinking electronic experiences. In fact, it was on the very dance floors of renowned techno nightclubs Tesor and Renate that Golden Features was reborn — finding himself revitalized by the energized, intimate atmospheres they offer. On the album, tracks like “Vapid” and “Flesh” harness the industrial, off-kilter tones associated with shadowy Berlin nightclubs, each offering transcendent melodies and hypnotic basslines that instantly transport listeners to imaginary dancefloors.
Although his home studio resides in Australia, Golden Features continuously returns to Berlin to reclaim that reconnection with underground electronic music. Making him the perfect guide to the city. Whether you have plans to head to Berlin to delve into the underground club scene, embark on a beer tour, or hit up Lollapalooza or Rolling Loud next year, Golden Features’ guide is sure to come in handy. Read along as he takes us through his top spots to party, eat, drink, explore, and more.
Salon Zur Wilden Renate
I have a big soft spot for Renate because it was my first experience in a Berlin nightclub. I was blown away by how different of an experience you can have depending on what room you find yourself in. Each room transforms into the next and each has its own unique vibe. The interior is stunning and the courtyard area really helps when you need a break from the noise.
Aka Tattoo Kreuzberg
It’s my opinion that some of the most talented tattoo artists on the planet work at Aka Tattoo. I was lucky enough to be in town at the same time as my friend and incredible artist Blvck Acid Kvlt so tattoos turned into beers and art galleries and eventually clubs. Not a bad way to spend a day.
SchniedersLaden
This store helped pioneer the eurorack modular craze as we know it today. It’s tucked away in a little back alley but once you step inside you’re surrounded by all manner of modules and synths. As somebody who is completely addicted to music technology, SchniedersLaden is heaven.
1990 Vegan Living
Some of the best food I’ve ever had, I don’t know how they do it but there’s nothing on the menu that’s not incredible. After big nights out we’d find ourselves at 1990 Vegan Living and I’m convinced the food cured the comedown. I’m not vegan but this restaurant made me feel like I should be.
Mauerpark Flea Market
My first trip to Berlin was in 2015. I lucked out and found my accommodation was five minutes from the famous Mauerpark Flea Market and I must have spent 3-4 hours walking around finding little bits and pieces to bring home with me. I ended up with a couple of second-hand synths and a melodica, none of which have been used to this day.
I’ll never forget that day though for whatever reason, something about flea markets brings out my inner child.
KitKatClub
KitKat is a truly special space. The freedom of expression within those four walls is second to none and I was blown away by the respect shown amongst strangers in an environment that could so easily go the other way. The music is unbelievable and again the architecture is transformative.
Art galleries
I can’t pin it down to any one gallery, nor can I remember the specific names but my friends and I found ourselves in several little hole-in-the-wall galleries. There’s something so special about walking around the city at night, drinking beers, and celebrating up-and-coming artists’ work with a bunch of strangers. The creativity in this city is unmatched, and I found there to be such an emphasis on the unique expression of self and that outsider attitude.
Graffiti Spotting
This isn’t linked to any one place but I found myself taking trains around just to look at graffiti. I’m not sure if I’m biased but it feels like 1UP runs the city in that regard. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a crew that gets up harder in more unique spots than 1UP. If the galleries aren’t open just get on the U Bahn and watch the art roll by.