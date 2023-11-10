It’s been four months since Australian producer Golden Features released his sophomore album Sisyphus and we still find it in steady rotation. Spanning nine tracks, the collection draws influence from the artist’s Greek heritage and the mythology of Sisyphus, sonically detailing the path of the producer’s renaissance and mining the repetitive tendencies of the human condition. Anyone who’s tapped into the electronic scene knows that Berlin is highly regarded as a mainstay for underground, forward-thinking electronic experiences. In fact, it was on the very dance floors of renowned techno nightclubs Tesor and Renate that Golden Features was reborn — finding himself revitalized by the energized, intimate atmospheres they offer. On the album, tracks like “Vapid” and “Flesh” harness the industrial, off-kilter tones associated with shadowy Berlin nightclubs, each offering transcendent melodies and hypnotic basslines that instantly transport listeners to imaginary dancefloors. Although his home studio resides in Australia, Golden Features continuously returns to Berlin to reclaim that reconnection with underground electronic music. Making him the perfect guide to the city. Whether you have plans to head to Berlin to delve into the underground club scene, embark on a beer tour, or hit up Lollapalooza or Rolling Loud next year, Golden Features’ guide is sure to come in handy. Read along as he takes us through his top spots to party, eat, drink, explore, and more.

Mauerpark Flea Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauerpark (@mauerpark) My first trip to Berlin was in 2015. I lucked out and found my accommodation was five minutes from the famous Mauerpark Flea Market and I must have spent 3-4 hours walking around finding little bits and pieces to bring home with me. I ended up with a couple of second-hand synths and a melodica, none of which have been used to this day. I’ll never forget that day though for whatever reason, something about flea markets brings out my inner child. KitKatClub View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_youlooklikeart_ KitKat is a truly special space. The freedom of expression within those four walls is second to none and I was blown away by the respect shown amongst strangers in an environment that could so easily go the other way. The music is unbelievable and again the architecture is transformative.