Whole Foods Seems Destined To Sell Expensive, Organic, Artisan Weed

03.05.19 43 mins ago

iStock/Uproxx

Looks like your weekly kale and almond milk run to Whole Foods is about to get way more fun, as the supermarket chain is the latest entity to express interest in entering the marijuana game. This means we live in a world where both Martha Stewart and Whole Foods are going to be slanging weed soon. Forget flying cars, who could have predicted that 20 years ago?

The Texas Tribune recently held a talk with Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, and when an audience member asked if Whole Foods would start selling alternative proteins like insects, Mackey confirmed the company’s interest in exploring that sector. He also admitted that the grocer is eyeing the marijuana market, citing the herb’s legality in Texas as its only hurdle.

“If cannabis is ever passed in Texas, chances are good that grocery stores will be selling that too…” he said. “You just never know what happens over time with markets. They change and evolve.”

TOPICS#Cannabis#Marijuana#Drugs
TAGSCannabisDRUGSMARIJUANAwhole foods

