If the first thing you thought of when you saw Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg had a show wasn’t about how fire Martha’s edibles would taste, then, well, you’re probably more mature than we are. Apparently, we were onto something, though. Snoop has either influenced Stewart a fair bit or she’s just one of many rich people who have gotten savvy to how lucrative the marijuana business is, because she’s finally throwing her hat in the ring (or bowl?).

Stewart just announced her role as an advisor for Canadian weed company, Canopy Growth. Canada might be the only viable option for her right now as she’s a convicted felon in the States. It’s all green though, because Canada saw a load of participation only two months after its legalization in October — to the tune of 10.1 tons of sales of weed and weed by-products. On-brand with Martha’s homemaker persona that we have all come to love, Stewart will start off advising the development of CBD-based products for animals, stating:

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” said Stewart. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”

We do hope she moves on to people products soon, ’cause how live would a Martha Stewart weed lasagna be?