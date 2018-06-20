Instagrams From The Winners Of The ‘World’s Best Restaurants Of 2018’

Osteria Francescana

Every year the World’s 50 Best Restaurants anoints 50 chefs and their crews with the ultimate crown of excellence. The 50 best restaurants in the world are about more than just the food — they embody innovation, artistry, and community all rolled into one tasty package. Yes, these are run by great chefs serving mind-blowing food. But they’re also just people behind the grill, working hard every night to bring us an experience unlike any other.

With the new roster of winners announced yesterday, we thought we’d take you on a visual tour of the top ten. These are the chefs, crews, and restaurants who are redefining cuisine around the world and blazing a path for all future chefs and food as a whole.

10. ASADOR ETXEBARRI — Axpe, Spain

Sometimes the simplest foods are the most enduring and engaging. Spain’s Asador Etxebarri from Chef Victor Arguinzoniz takes wood-fired cuisine to delectable heights.

The shining stars of Etxebarri are perfectly grilled local steaks served on the bone, masterfully grilled smoky bright red prawns, and a true love of local, seasonal, and bright Basque classics. The restaurant is a testament to how good the simple things in life should be and can be with a little love.