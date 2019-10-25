The World’s Largest Treehouse Burned Down In Minutes Last Night

For as long as humans could build, we’ve been making massive structures to appease or appreciate higher powers. The Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, the Temple of Kukulkan at Chichen Itza, the Parthenon in Greece — all monuments built for the love of God(s). Devotion has led to some of our most brilliant structures and, if you’ve ever visited one of them, you’ve probably left puzzled at how the human race, also responsible for the Doritos Locos Taco, could have constructed something as majestic as, say, San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral and
Sadly, one such monument, The Minister’s Tree House in Crossville Tennessee, which is also the world’s largest treehouse, has burned down. Standing at 100 feet tip-to-tip, the Minister’s Tree House burned and collapsed in just 15 minutes after the fire was reported according to the Crossville Chronicle, before emergency services could arrive at the scene. Construction began in 1993 by Minister Horace Burgess who, according to Atlas Obscura, was encouraged by the voice of God to build it. Minister Burgess was reportedly told, “If you build a treehouse, I’ll see that you never run out of material.”
Which is a fun God-way of saying, “Hey do this thing, I’ll make sure you’ll never finish.”
The Minister’s Tree House contained 80 rooms, stood five stories tall, and was made of recycled wood and material and required an additional six trees to keep it stable. The treehouse acted as a church of its own, with a working bell tower and must’ve been a legitimately awe-inspiring place to attend.
As of now the cause of the fire is still under investigation. It’s a sad moment for sure, but something tells us Minister Burgess is going to keep building. Check out the Minister’s Tree House in former glory below, it’s quite the sight.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday morning I woke up to the terrible news that the world famous Ministers Treehouse had burned overnight. This place has been an icon for many years and it’s so sad to see all of Horace Burgess’s hard work destroyed by a possible arsonist. I’m so happy I had the opportunity to explore this landmark a couple of years ago. Wish I could have went back one more time…feel free to share your stories in the comments if you ever made it to the worlds largest treehouse! • • • #lostcreekrambler #abandoned #adventure #decay #ministerstreehouse #inspire #appalachia #mountains #treehouse #landscape #outdoors #crossvilletn #wanderer #witchy #forgotten #craftbeer #fire #nature_takes_over #rurex #abandonedplaces #storm #landmark #smilemore #humpday #fall #fallishere #treehouselife #backroads #liveyourbestlife
View this post on Instagram
Minister’s Treehouse: Crossville, TN. consteuction began in 1993, by Horace Burgess who says he had a visionary commandment from God to build a treehouse, and has continued since.Today it is a popular local attraction which has been unofficially called the largest tree house in the world.It was closed by the state in 2012 for fire code violations. 📷 . 🌟⭐️🌟TEXAS FEVER 🌟⭐️🌟 ———————————————————— Featured artist: @alyse_was_here ———————————————————— Use #TexasFever for a chance to be featured. . . . . #texasfever #texas #travel #ministerstreehouse #crossville #dontmesswithtexas #texastourism #visittexas #texasbackroads #explore #beautiful #discover #awesomeearth #jaw_dropping_shots #global_hotshotz #superhubs_shot #igpodium #wildway #neverstopexploring #ig_color #exklusive_shot #beautifuldestinations #awesomeglobe #wonderful_places #earth_escape
View this post on Instagram
RIP to the treehouse in Tennessee😔 Fucking people burning shit down for fun. I'm happy me and @_yourgrandmascoogi_ got to see it before it burnt down though. . . . . . . . #abandonedtreehouse #treehouses #ministerstreehouse #fuckarsons #arson #bandochasers #abandonedtn #abandoned_places #abandonseekers #abandonedjunkies #grime #beauty #beautiful #church #treehouse #rip #urbexing #beautyindecay #decay #churchsunday
View this post on Instagram
Went exploring today. More fun pictures to come. . . . . . . . . . . #nashvilleexplorersclub #neverstopexploring #urbex #urbexworld #urbanexploration #abandoned #abandonedplaces #ministerstreehouse #urbandecay #justgoshoot #moodygrams #lifeofadventure #exploretocreate #exploreeverything