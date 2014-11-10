All The Pre-Boyd Crowder Times You May Have Seen Walton Goggins And Not Known It

Today is Walton Goggins 43rd birthday and I’m marking the occasion by looking back at the many roles — dirtbag and non-dirtbag — that he’s portrayed over the years. He’s worked alongside some of the finest actors out there, like Anthony Hopkins, Billy Bob Thornton, and yes, even Steve Austin. To kick off this Walton Goggins career timeline, it all goes back to his work with another fine actor, the late Carroll O’Connor.
1. In the Heat of the Night, Darrell — 1989, 1991,1992
“Crackdown.” “Shine on Sparta Moon,” “A Frenzied Affair”
2. Beverly Hills 90210, Mike Munchin — 1992
“The Pit and the Pendelum”
3. The Next Karate Kid, Charlie — 1992
4. JAG, Communications Officer — 1995
“Desert Son”
5. The Apostle, Sam — 1997
6. Painted Hero, Roddy — 1997
7. Major League: Back to the Minors, Billy “Downtown” Anderson — 1998
8. The Crow: Salvation, Stan Robbers — 2000
God damnit, you MUST reference Shane Fucking Vendrell if you mention Walton Goggins.
Don’t know how they missed that. Don’t expect to see it in the countdown since it was a major role (and his breakout role), but I don’t know how you neglect to mention it in the text.
Of course, but the point of the list WAS to focus on roles you might have forgotten about. Don’t get all Vic Mackey on me.
Holy shit. Murder, She Wrote was still on in 2001?
That was my exact reaction.
TV movie.
He had a cameo in the Shied at one point too, I’m almost sure
That was actually Glenn Close, lots of people get it confused.
Actually a major character in that series as Detective Shane Vendrell (89 episodes, 2002-2008)
I enjoyed this, thank you MacSteele
I think its safe to say his acting has vastly improved.
So has that hairline.
You’re supposed to wear a skinny tie with that kind of tuxedo collar shirt, Walton Goggins on BH 90210!!
What, hold on a sec — you guys think I did that in high school, too? Heh heh, are you crazy … ha, that would be so lame. Even in the mid-80s.
I could listen to him and Liam neasons talk all day long.
The Shield was more popular than any of these roles.
Including Justified
I recently watched The Apostle and was very chagrined and appalled at how bad Goggins was.
For anyone bitching about The Shield not making the list please lobotomize and nueter yourselves. This is a list of shows you may have missed him on. The Shield was not one of those shows.
Fuck Shane anyway I was on Team Lem.
*neuter
My point (and I believe the others too) was not about The Shield not making the list, because as you point out, that would not have made sense. The issue was with not mentioning The Shield in text above talking about the things he’s best KNOWN FOR.
OK, that’s a fair point.
If they’re still looking for someone to play Freddie Mercury, go for it.
Holy shit, I totally forgot about Predators.
Has he been going to Jeremy Piven and Joel Mchale’s barber? His hairline looks better now than it did ten years ago.
Hopefully he makes a cameo on NCIS: New Orleans for a Major League reunion!