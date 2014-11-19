All The ‘Mallrats’ Quotes Kevin Smith Fans Are Still Repeating

For that reason, here I present to you all the Mallrats quotes you know you’re still repeating…
“Wow, a sailboat!” — Kid 1
Everyday use: When you’re quicker than your friends.
“Do it, Doug!” — Jay
Everyday use: When you’re rooting for the underdog.
“You have a third nipple?” — T.S.
Everyday use: When you’re there for entirely different reasons.
“You f*ckers think just because a guy reads comics he can’t start some shit?” — Brodie
Everyday use: When there’s more to you than meets the eye.
“The bastard’s faster than Walt Flanagan’s dog!” — Jay
Everyday use: When you underestimate your opponent.
“‘Why buy the cow, when you can get the sex for free.'” — Brodie quoting his Grandma
Everyday use: When an old idiom need a facelift.
“Your maleness amazes me sometimes.” — T.S.
Everyday use: When your friend is acting too macho.
“The customer is always an a**hole.” — Shannon
Everyday use: When you work retail on Black Friday.
“There is no Easter Bunny! That over there is just a guy in a suit!” — William
Everyday use: When a kid gets the best of you.
Your lack of “did he cum or what” disturbs me.
There are some things you just don’t talk about.
That is my favorite all-time Mallrats reference. So useful in so many situations: cutting off a person telling a long story, commenting on how pointless the story was, telling someone to get to the nitty gritty. It’s perfect.
Came here looking for this. 95% of the time when I throw it out there all I hear is crickets…
And look at this shit, the mad fat chick killer.
“i’m all man, lady!”
“Didn’t I look just like Burt Reynolds?…”
“Except for the moustache.”
“What is this monstrosity?!”
…What? Like the back of a Volkswagen?
+1
Holy shit, even I missed that one. Great hustle.
+1 for all including comments. Absolute classic movie.
Brenda?
DICK!
TRISH THE DISH!
Nobody calls me that.
“Its too little too late.”
“Too little?! You said it was a good size!”
“The effort was too little too late jackass.”
Lois could never have Superman’s baby. Do you think her fallopian tubes could handle his sperm? I guarantee he blows a load like a shotgun right through her back.