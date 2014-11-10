All The ‘Mean Girls’ Quotes You’re Still Probably Using Everyday

Whether you’re a high school freshman or a middle-aged dude on Wall Street, chances are you’ve quoted or made a reference to Mean Girls at some point over the past 24 hours — especially after seeing the cast reunite for the film’s 10th anniversary last week.
With that in mind, I’ve gathered all the Mean Girls quotes you’re still probably using in everyday conversation, because let’s face it, plenty of you are in the process of dusting off your Mrs. Claus mini-skirts and choreographing your rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” for your company’s Christmas party next month.
“She doesn’t even go here!” — Damian
“On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” — Karen Smith
“Boo, you whore!” — Regina George
“So fetch.” — Gretchen Wieners
“Get in, loser. We’re going shopping.” — Regina George
“Your mom’s chest hair!” — Janis Ian
“Get some! Get some!” — Kevin Gnapoor
“Oh my god Danny DeVito. I love your work.” — Damian
“Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.” — Regina George
Jayson Werth used the Glenn Coco one earlier this year – [www.youtube.com]
I actually really need to re-watch this movie with more awareness that it is actually good. Me and my friend in high school would always go to what looked like the dumbest movie we could see on the Monday matinee showings before going home to watch pro wrestling. This was the only one we went into thinking, “lol isn’t it funny we are going to some dumb chick movie” and went out like, “Oh man that was hilarious”. It was only after that I started to recognize the greatness of Tina Fey, so I need to check it out with new eyes for sure.
You should add “that’s just like, the rules of feminism.” That, plus “she doesn’t even go here” and “you go, glen coco” are all way over used by me.
Wasn’t there a line about a wide-set vagina?