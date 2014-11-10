All The ‘Mean Girls’ Quotes You’re Still Probably Using Everyday

Whether you’re a high school freshman or a middle-aged dude on Wall Street, chances are you’ve quoted or made a reference to Mean Girls at some point over the past 24 hours — especially after seeing the cast reunite for the film’s 10th anniversary last week.

With that in mind, I’ve gathered all the Mean Girls quotes you’re still probably using in everyday conversation, because let’s face it, plenty of you are in the process of dusting off your Mrs. Claus mini-skirts and choreographing your rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” for your company’s Christmas party next month.

“She doesn’t even go here!” — Damian

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” — Karen Smith

“Boo, you whore!” — Regina George

“So fetch.” — Gretchen Wieners

“Get in, loser. We’re going shopping.” — Regina George

“Your mom’s chest hair!” — Janis Ian

“Get some! Get some!” — Kevin Gnapoor

“Oh my god Danny DeVito. I love your work.” — Damian

“Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.” — Regina George