So Much More Than Tywin Lannister: 22 Charles Dance Roles You Might Have Forgotten About

Younger U.S. audiences — those who missed out on Last Action Hero in 1993 — probably don’t realize the actor has a LONG acting resume prior to playing the ruthless Lord of Casterly Rock. Dance’s IMDB credits list him in just about every BBC production since 1985, not to mention his three dozen or so stage roles. In celebration of Charles Dance — and as an excuse to remind you that he was in The Contractor with Wesley Snips and a movie called Space Truckers — here’s a timeline of roles you might have forgotten the actor played before making his way to Westeros.
1. Raffles, Teddy Garland — 1977
“Mr. Justice Raffles”
2. Tales of the Unexpected — 1979
3. For Your Eyes Only, Claus — 1981
4. The Jewel in the Crown, Guy Perron — 1984
various episodes
5. The Golden Child, Sardo Numpsa — 1986
6. Good Morning Babylon, D.W. Griffith — 1987
7. Goldeneye, Ian Fleming — 1989
8. Alien 3, Clemens — 1992
9. Last Action Hero, Benedict — 1993
10. Kabloonak, Robert Flaherty — 1994
Strike Back!
This ^ So much this. That was my favorite season.
Agreed. He was damn good on Strike Back.
He’ll always be sweet brother Numsy to me.
I said I..uh…I…I want the knife…pleeeeease.
Only a man whose heart is pure can wield the knife, and only a man whose ass is narrow can get down these steps. And if mine’s is such an ass, then I shall have it.
Anyone notice in that movie his character never pronounced the letter J? It was a really weird, random quirk that was never explained
Mr. Yerald.
You’re making my heart bleed asswipe.
The deli where I grabbed my lunch yesterday had “This TV Network” on yesterday, which was playing China Moon, starring Ed Harris, Madeline Stowe, Benicio Del Toro, and Charles Dance.
No “White Mischief”?!? That was a good movie. . .
People,do yourselves a favor and watch space truckers…it is insane.
Please learn to read!
I think the 1989 Bond movie with Tim Dalton was “License to Kill” or the other one who’s name escapes me.
The Living Daylights
@Vice4Life Article is referring to a TV movie:
[www.imdb.com]
I’m considering this a massive oversight: The 1990 TV version of Phantom of the Opera. He played the Phantom.
[www.imdb.com]
My favorite filmed version of the story, and the only version where he actually works as a sympathetic character.
Can’t explain why, but I remember Space Truckers fondly. Tho, the robot male parts were still creepy as shit
Last Action Hero’s my favorite Dance role, after Tywin Lannister, natch
And there’s no way anyone forgot about Last Action Hero. Movie’s too much fun.
I remember watching something called Hidden City where he’s running around an unfamiliar London. It was a bit like “Frantic” and looking at the imdb entry ([www.imdb.com]) it sounds intriguing and there’s some great talent involved. It was boring as shit.
Around 2001 or so, I saw Charles Dance, Paul Rudd and Jessica Lange in a play. I can’t remember much of the play (on account of terrible seats and jetlag), but I remember Dance was really impressive on stage. And I also remember thinking, “is that the guy from Clueless?”
He played a hustler archaeologist in Pascali’s Island. Bonus scantily clad Helen Mirren,
Even Buzzfeed puts more effort into their obvious clickbait lists than this. You couldn’t even be bothered to write a single sentence about each role? Just a quick trip to Imdb and Google and call it the day? This is the sort of stuff you see on a first timers attempt at using Listal.
“If God were a villain, he’d be me.”
I came looking for Vetinari, left disappoint.