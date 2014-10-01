Woody’s Vegan-Friendly Twinkies And Other Things You Might Not Know About ‘Zombieland’

The first Zombieland was such a terrific blend of comedy and horror — not to mention it has one of the greatest opening credit sequences ever — that pushing for a sequel that’s even half as good seems like a gamble destined for disappointment. (Need I remind you how Anchorman 2 came out?) To mark the fifth anniversary of Zombieland’s undead glory, unwrap a Twinkie and indulge in some trivia. Like what Tallahassee’s Twinkies were really made of…
1. Woody Harrelson ate custom-made vegan-friendly Twinkies. It may come as a shock, but Twinkies are not a vegan-friendly food. Woody has been a strict Vegan for years, which meant that special Twinkies had to be made out of cornmeal to accommodate the actor’s diet.
“I’m not a Twinkie lover. I don’t do sugar or dairy either. When we finally shot my Twinkie-eating scene in the movie, they had to give me a specially made mock Twinkie made of corn meal.”
2. Patrick Swayze almost played the celebrity zombie. Before Bill Murray it was going to be Patrick Swayze’s house the zombie-fighting crew was going to breaks into. Swayze would have played himself and parodied scenes from Ghost and Dirty Dancing. Joe Pesci, Kevin Bacon, and Matthew McConaughey were also considered before landing on zombie Bill Murray.
3. John Carpenter was originally going to direct the movie. Zombieland might have been a lot different had the horror master been in the director’s chair. Carpenter was interested in doing the film, but ultimately had to turn it down because of prior engagements.
4. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” almost made it into the opening credits. Before Metallica, it was the King of Pop who was considered for the opening credits. The licensing of the song would have undoubtedly been expensive, and director Ruben Fliescher told Vanity Fair that a number of artists were on the table before settling on the metal.
“And Metallica, we’re lucky to have them and it’s fucking amazing to have a zombie movie start with “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” which is incredible. But, yeah, through the process we tried a million different songs. One of my favorites was Tiny Tim’s “Tiptoe through the Tulips.”
I missed this in the theater so got to view it on DVD. I pissed off my ex-gf by rewatching that sequence 3 times and then watching it two more times after the film. So much unknown story points behind the scenes. The tux dude with the AK? The gangster guy with the suitcase of money and the car bomb. The 3 legged race So awesome. Metallica is just the exclamation point on it.
“It wasn’t until he he saw 28 Days Later’s sprinting zombies that he was truly terrified” – yeah, that about sums it up for me too.
It speaks to how great I think this movie is that only 5 years on imagining it with some of these changes feels like they’d have screwed up a near perfect movie. Like the Metallica comment above, or how anyone other than Bill Murray is unfathomable to me because he’s just so perfect.
The pilot was actually great. I didn’t understand why more people didn’t like it.
It was also filmed in Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta Georgia
28 Days Later did not have zombies. It had infected humans. They were still living humans, just infected with a virus that made them ultra-angry / violent / aggressive. That’s why they could still run and were all spastic and whatnot.
There’s no good argument / reason for actual zombies (specifically humans that have died and reanimated) to be able to run. The classic line is “When there’s no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth.” It’s WALK the earth. Not jog the earth. Not run the earth. Not beat-Usain-Bolt-over-100-metres the earth.
The fact that twinkies aren’t completely fabricated out of chemicals was news to me. That and we don’t need a sequel. I was happy where the movie left off. Let’s leave the horror of zombie apocalypses to other movies and The Walking Dead. I want to believe the Zombieland characters are all happy and the zombies are all gone. Plus I read that most of the original cast wouldn’t participate in a sequel, and different actors would almost guarantee a bad movie. There’s enough zombie stuff out there now. Let’s not spoil a perfect zombie comedy. If they do a Shaun of The Dead sequel, I will swear off zombie movies forever.
