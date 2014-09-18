It has been over 15 years since Zoolander — the farcical send-up of the fashion industry — first hit the big screen. An initial flop, the movie found a second life as a cult favorite, sparking a tepidly received sequel and renewed reverence for what the original was able to do. In celebration of the first Zoolander, here are some surprising bits of trivia about the film.
Bret Easton Ellis Sued Ben Stiller Over The Plot Material
In Ellis’ 1998 novel, Glamorama, the central figure is a model that becomes a terrorist. Ellis took exception to Stiller “lifting” the conceit of his novel to turn it into a comedy, so he sued him, or at least tried to. The whole thing never went to trial and the two parties supposedly settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.
The Zoolander 9/11 Connection
The name of my baseball team and dodgeball team is Blue Steel…I know cool story bro!
Was not.
Ah, a joke within a joke…
[blows out cigarette smoke]
down the rabbit hole we go
It’s not Blue Steel, it’s Ferrari. Can’t you tell the difference?
I read somewhere that he members of GWAR (at the time) appeared in the scene where Ben and Owen have a “walk-of” and David Bowie is the judge. They’re supposedly in the back somewhere without any makeup or anything. I think its bullshit but I could never prove it either way.
8 – It’s also a terrible fucking movie
I’m definitely not a huge fan. Still better than Napoleon Dynamite though.
Brett Eastin Ellis is starting to look like Paully from Goodfellas.
LMFAO. Spot on.
What’s happening in that music made me do it as up there, is she getting fucked in the ass?
Music made me do it *ad
I would watch twolander
But why male models?
…you serious? I just… I just told you that a moment ago.
The Derek Zoolander Center for Kids who Can’t Read Good and Want to Learn how to do Other Stuff Good, Too.