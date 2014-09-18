It has been over 15 years since Zoolander — the farcical send-up of the fashion industry — first hit the big screen. An initial flop, the movie found a second life as a cult favorite, sparking a tepidly received sequel and renewed reverence for what the original was able to do. In celebration of the first Zoolander, here are some surprising bits of trivia about the film.

Bret Easton Ellis Sued Ben Stiller Over The Plot Material

In Ellis’ 1998 novel, Glamorama, the central figure is a model that becomes a terrorist. Ellis took exception to Stiller “lifting” the conceit of his novel to turn it into a comedy, so he sued him, or at least tried to. The whole thing never went to trial and the two parties supposedly settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

The Zoolander 9/11 Connection

When news and footage of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks first broke on TV station WNYW, it interrupted a trailer for Zoolander. The film was released two weeks after the attacks, but all images of the World Trade Center Towers were either obscured or deleted from the film entirely.