John Krasinski And Emily Blunt’s ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Wrap Photo Will Look Familiar

A Quiet Place was a surprise hit at the box office, earning over $340 million on a $17 million budget, and because it’s a horror movie that made a lot of movie, a sequel was inevitable. What do you know? Filming wrapped this week on A Quiet Place: Part II, as director John Krasinski revealed on Twitter. “Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII. See you on March 20th,” he tweeted, referring to the film’s release date (March 20, 2020).

The Office star also included a photo of himself and Emily Blunt, who will reprise her role as Mom Who Should Really Remember Where She Kept Her Rusty Nails in the sequel, on the same bridge where their characters from the first movie lost their young son. And by “lost,” I mean, a blind alien that hunts by sound snatched him (and his loud toy) away.

Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

“[With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience,” Krasinski said. “Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?” Hopefully the answer to that question doesn’t involve Krasinski as the aliens.

(Via John Krasinski on Twitter & Collider)