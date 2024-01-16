After the first A Quiet Place (starring, written, and directed by John Krasinski alongside his wife, Emily Blunt) arrived to critical acclaim, the franchise rapidly expanded with a sequel, 2020’s A Quiet Place: Part II (which added Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou to the story after Krasinski’s character … [SPOILER]). The first film landed as an unexpected runaway hit with the second being equally successful, both adding up to over half a billion at the box office.
Fast forward to 2024, and the franchise has added a soon-to-be-released prequel titled A Quiet Place: Day One. There’s even news of a video game that actually sounds pretty awesome.
However, we’re here to talk about the upcoming prequel starring Lupita Nyong’o. It’s set to arrive later this year, and here’s everything we know about A Quiet Place: Day One.
Plot
While plot details for A Quiet Place: Day One have been kept tightly under wraps, we do know is that it’s a prequel story written by John Krasinski that’s directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig). Presumably, the film will tackle the alien invasion that sparked the events of the first two films, but just how it will do so remains a closely guarded secret.
Here’s what star Alex Wolff recently divulged about the prequel, and why it will differ from the other two A Quiet Place films. Via Comic Book:
“That’s not a horror movie, not really. I might get in trouble for saying that,” Wolff revealed to Discussing Film about the prequel. “It’s from the director of Pig, this film I did, so it’s very … It’s more a drama. It’s weird going from a $2 million movie to a $100 million movie, and working with the same director and in the same proximity [as the other actors]. There’s only about four or five characters in it. So it was kinda like making Pig, just on a massive scale.”
Cast
A Quiet Place: Day One will reportedly star Nyong’o, Alex Wolff, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Honsou who will be reprising his role from A Quiet Place: Part II.
Release Date
A Quiet Place: Day One will start playing in theaters on June 28, 2024, right in the middle of blockbuster season.
Trailer
As of this writing, there are no trailers for A Quiet Place: Day One, but producer John Krasinski did share photos from the set back in February 2023. You can see them below:
Requisite photo of slate on day 1… this time with a twist! So honored to be there day 1 of @AQuietPlace DAY ONE with the maestro @MichaelSarnoski and legendary @Lupita_Nyongo Cannot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one! pic.twitter.com/vHTglpgZL2
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) February 6, 2023
A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28, 2024.