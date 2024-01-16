After the first A Quiet Place (starring, written, and directed by John Krasinski alongside his wife, Emily Blunt) arrived to critical acclaim, the franchise rapidly expanded with a sequel, 2020’s A Quiet Place: Part II (which added Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou to the story after Krasinski’s character … [SPOILER]). The first film landed as an unexpected runaway hit with the second being equally successful, both adding up to over half a billion at the box office.

Fast forward to 2024, and the franchise has added a soon-to-be-released prequel titled A Quiet Place: Day One. There’s even news of a video game that actually sounds pretty awesome.

However, we’re here to talk about the upcoming prequel starring Lupita Nyong’o. It’s set to arrive later this year, and here’s everything we know about A Quiet Place: Day One.