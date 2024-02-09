Is there any contemporary actor who’s better at emoting than Lupita Nyong’o? That’s a rhetorical question: there isn’t. Nyong’o can say so much without saying anything at all, as seen in the 30-second Super Bowl spot for A Quiet Place: Day One.

The prequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place and 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II takes place, as you might imagine, on day one of humans having to be silent or else they’ll be ripped apart by monsters. The official synopsis: “Experience the day the world went quiet.” The cast also includes Joseph Quinn (a.k.a. Eddie Munson from Stranger Things), Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou (reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II), and a very good cat.

“When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together,” Nyong’o told Entertainment Weekly, referring to Emily Blunt & Co. in the first two A Quiet Place films. “We don’t have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other’s lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

A Quiet Place: Day One comes out on June 28.