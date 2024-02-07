The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is finally here confirming reports that the prequel will have a presence at this year’s Super Bowl.

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, A Quiet Place: Day One will further reveal the alien invasion that led to the world going quiet. Based on the heart-pumping trailer, fans of the horror/sci-fi series will get a front row seat to the devastating arrival of the alien creatures that hunt by noise. As Nyong’o character navigates the fiery carnage, she’ll be helped along the way by Djimon Honsou as he reprises his role from A Quiet Place: Place II.

Outside of what we’ve seen in the trailer, not much else is known about the plot of A Quiet Place: Day One. But from the looks of things, it will start out significantly less quiet than the other films as the prequel leans heavily into a full-on alien invasion and all the chaos and explosions that come with.

However, the trailer promises that the film will reveal “why our world went quiet,” so expect the noise level to drop the as characters learn the only way to survive is to not make a sound.

A Quiet Place: Day One opens in theaters on June 28.