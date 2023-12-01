It’s eight years later, and Star Wars fans are still giving Adam Driver a piece of their mind about what his character Kylo Ren did in The Force Awakens. In the first installment of the sequel trilogy set 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, Kylo Ren is the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia, who’s seduced to the Dark Side by Supreme Leader Snoke. When father and son share reunion in the film’s climax, Kylo does the unthinkable by murdering the legendary pilot.

During a recent appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Driver revealed that Star Wars fans have consistently given crap about the patricide ever since.

“Somebody reminds me about that every day,” Driver told Wallace (via Entertainment Weekly) before conceding, “Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more but now it’s probably once a month somewhere.”

Obviously, killing Han Solo is a huge deal in the world of Star Wars, but Driver shared that working with Harrison Ford made it surprisingly easy despite all of the emotions involved.

“Obviously, John Williams wasn’t playing in the background and it was very emotional actually, shooting it with Harrison,” Driver said. “Harrison was so generous and contemplative and to me that was a great moment on set, actually, even though it was his death.”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for streaming on Disney+.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)