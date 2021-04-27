Adam Sandler is worth an estimated $420 million. He has enough money to fly in the world’s finest breakfast chef (the short-order cook from Not Another Teen Movie) every morning for his family to enjoy only the tastiest pancakes. Instead, he goes to IHOP in his gym shorts and leaves after being told there’s a wait.

Stars, they’re just like us!

“Pleaseee come back,” IHOP (International Hubie of Pancakes) employee Dayanna Rodas captioned a video on TikTok, along with security camera footage of herself informing Sandler, who she didn’t recognize, and one of his daughters that there would be a wait before they could get a table. The clown makeup and “Hamster Dance” song are nice touches. “Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” she wrote.

The TikTok has been viewed nearly eight million times, but it’s not because Sandler gets angry for being told he has to wait. He doesn’t play the “do you know who I am?” card to cut the line; it appears he leaves and presumably goes somewhere else for mediocre omelettes, like you and I would. Also, check out his outfit. A baggy shorts-wearing king.

“He lives in my neighborhood and frequents one of the restaurants I do and he’s very down to earth,” someone on Reddit wrote (as spotted by Bro Bible). “Doubt he was mad he didn’t get preferential treatment, he’s always so chill.” I do have one question, though: What do you think his usual order at IHOP is? I bet it’s a short stack of pan… clocks.

