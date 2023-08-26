On Saturday, the world learned of the passing of Bob Barker, the longtime gameshow host who presided over The Price is Right for 35 years. He was 99, just shy of 100, as many of the show’s fans pointed out. Barker did more than the show where people guess the price of consumer items. He spent nearly two decades on Truth or Consequences. And he made a memorable appearance in the film Happy Gilmore, in which he duked it out with star Adam Sandler. Upon his passing, Sandler was sure to pay him a moving — and funny — tribute.

“The man. The myth. The best,” Sandler tweeted. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

In Happy Gilmore, Sandler’s hockey fanatic-turned-loose cannon golfer is at one point paired with Barker, as himself, for a tournament that goes awry. The two eventually come to loggerheads, prompting a leftfield, knockout fight that’s one of the hallmarks of the Happy Madison oeuvre. In real life, though, they clearly got along gangbusters.

You can watch the duel below:

Barker’s passing prompted plenty of tributes, among them from his Price is Right successor, Drew Carey.

“Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world,” Carey wrote, alluding to Barker’s famous animal activism. “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.”

