Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

All the negative commotion over Will Smith’s “genie with abs,” who looks like everything from “the first Smurf to have a Four Loko” to blue Shrek, was based on five seconds of footage. Maybe a full-length trailer for the live-action Aladdin remake will convince fans of the Robin Williams-starring original that he doesn’t look like Thanos dipped in blue paint? Or maybe he’ll just wear glasses.

disney

Genie also sings “Friend Like Me,” adding a little “hip-hop flavor” to the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman classic. In non-Genie news, there are other characters in Aladdin (I know, right?), including Mena Massoud as the eponymous street rat and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine (who duet on “A Whole New World”), as well as Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s handmaiden Dalia, and Billy Magnussen as Jasmine’s suitor Prince Anders. The trailer also includes sequences not in the original, diminishing fears that director Guy Ritchie had made a shot-for-shot remake. Unless I’m misremembering a scene from the animated version where Genie rides an ostrich.