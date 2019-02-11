DISNEY

The first time we saw Will Smith as the Genie from Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, it was on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, where he was “rockin’ the top knit ponytail vibes.” Perhaps knowing that a controversy would follow, the Suicide Squad star wrote on his Instagram, “Yes, I’m gonna be BLUE… This is how the Genie is in Human / Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of the movie.” Can we go back to that simpler day, before Smith blue himself?

The most-talked about moment from the 2019 Grammys wasn’t Ariana Grande’s absence or Dua Lipa and St. Vincent incredible (and incredibly sultry) performance — it was the latest teaser for Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, featuring Smith’s “genie with abs.” The reactions quickly rolled in, with Twitter users cracking jokes at the Fresh Prince of Agrabah for looking like “the first Smurf to have a Four Loko” and “a thumb person from Spy Kids,” but there’s one similarity that the internet has really picked up on. I am very sorry in advance.