Since October, when an accidental shooting on the set of the film Rust led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin has been laying low. He’s (mostly) played ball with the authorities over what happened that day, which has been extremely tricky to divine. But now, some three-and-a-half months later, he appears to be returning to work.

On Friday, the actor posted an Instagram video of himself at an airport, where was about to embark on what used to be a regular activity: traveling around the globe shooting movies and television. He did not say where he was going (though he was later spotted at Heathrow airport in London). Nor did he reveal what the project was.

Whatever it is, it will Baldwin’s first on-set job since the fatal Rust shooting. Reports from the set pegged him as the one who unwittingly pulled the trigger, which he’d allegedly been told was “cold.” Baldwin has since denied that he was the one who discharged the weapon. Reports from the set suggested a chaotic environment, with accidental discharges. Baldwin has said those claims were untrue. Meanwhile, parts of the far right — including Donald Trump Jr. and Lauren Boebert — have made light of the tragic accident.

