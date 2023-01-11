Colin Farrell is doing pretty good for himself these days. He had a great 2022, and not just because of The Banshees of Inisherin. And not just because he got to play the Penguin. And not just because of After Yang and Thirteen Lives. He’s been doing great press in between Hoovering up awards. He added another trophy to the pile at this year’s Golden Globes, where he kicked off his acceptance speech by telling presenter Ana de Armas how great she was in Blonde. Later he was gregarious/chivalrous once more, this time escorting Jennifer Coolidge to the stage to accept her award.

*Nothing* was gonna stop Colin Farrell from walking Jennifer Coolidge up those #GoldenGlobes steps. pic.twitter.com/7HgiRKp1Bq — Decider (@decider) January 11, 2023

Coolidge won yet again for her turn in The White Lotus, where she twice played Tanya, the wealthy hot mess who keeps trying to salvage bad vacations. She’s already delivered a memorably shambolic speech while presenting earlier in the night, which included her talking about her anxiety about walking out on stage. Maybe Farrell remembered that bit when she won because he pushed someone out of the way to walk her up.

Colin Farrell literally shoved a man out of the way to shoot his shot, I mean, help Jennifer Coolidge up the stairs. pic.twitter.com/wf4BX5aaTL — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) January 11, 2023

She seemed pretty bowled over, too.

For your consideration: the moment Jennifer Coolidge saw Colin Farrell offer his arm to walk her up the stairs #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZHnAHmVs8b — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 11, 2023

The two chatted on the way up there, though it’s not clear what they said. She seemed to either be annoyed or jokingly annoyed at the end, but since no one could get mad at Colin Farrell, it was probably a bit.

I need to know what Jennifer Coolidge said to Colin Farrell at the end. Why did she look annoyed? 😂 (ps – love that he jumped up to help her) #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/s3GISqrscZ — Kalen (@KalanaFalana) January 11, 2023

The moment did not go unnoticed on Twitter dot com.

Colin Farrell as he takes Jennifer Coolidge's arm: Hey — Russ Fischer (@russfischer) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell gets up from his seat to help Jennifer Coolidge onstage to accept her #GoldenGlobe. pic.twitter.com/ipcL917Hyb — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell plays gentleman and leads Jennifer Coolidge up to accept her award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1lqfTJLYLN — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell helping Jennifer Coolidge on stage just added years to my life. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/J9GEq9430P — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell with the gentleman arm for Jennifer Coolidge 😭😭😭#GoldenGlobes — Jill Gevargizian (@JillSixx) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell standing up to usher Jennifer Coolidge up the steps to the stage pic.twitter.com/23c1TWm2eT — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 11, 2023

NOT COLIN FARRELL ESCORTING JENNIFER COOLIDGE TO THE STAGE LIKE THE GENTLEMAN HE IS #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vAh2WKm01y — Dancin' Dan in Winter WonderLand (@dancindanonfilm) January 11, 2023

colin farrell LEAPING out of his seat to help jennifer coolidge up the stairs pic.twitter.com/DrqXixVnFZ — lauren (@laurensafdie) January 11, 2023

Can we get an Actors on Actors with Colin Farrell and Jennifer Coolidge? Please. For the good of humanity, we need this. — jess alexandre (@jess_alexandre) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell helping Jennifer Coolidge up the stairs. Mensch!! — Jessica Shaw (@JessicaShaw) January 11, 2023

Then there was Farrell being kind to de Armas when winning his own prize.

Colin Farrell wins the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/gfzrB0JGBw — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

So it seems like Farrell had a pretty good night on top of all his other good news.