Ana de Armas isn’t interested in having a celebrity liquor. But an ice cream flavor? Now we’re talking.

The Oscar-nominated actress and recent SNL host dropped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to discuss Ghosted, her new movie with Chris Evans, and the selfie she took with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan at the Academy Awards. At the end of the interview, host Jimmy Fallon surprised de Armas, a self-professed fan of his The Tonight Dough ice cream, with a video call from Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, a.k.a. Ben and Jerry.

“We were so excited to hear that Ben and Jerry’s The Tonight Dough is your favorite ice cream,” Ben and/or Jerry said. “We love that you’re a fan and came up with something in our kitchen for a special one-day-only, one-time-only surprise,” Jerry and/or Ben added. Fallon presented de Armas with her own flavor of ice cream: Ana de ArMAS Leche. It’s a mix of caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and sweetened condensed milk.

Unfortunately, Ana de ArMAS Leche isn’t available to the public, but if you add condensed milk to The Tonight Dough, you can replicate it at home. Or add the milk to Americone Dream instead, if you’re more of a Colbert person.

You can watch The Tonight Show clip above.