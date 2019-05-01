Getty Image

Ahead of her debut in the John Wick franchise with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, out in theaters later this month, Anjelica Huston gave a no-holds-barred, no-f*cks given interview with Vulture in which she spilled all sorts of behind-the-scenes Hollywood tea. Specifically, Huston was asked about Jack Nicholson, whom she was in a relationship with from 1973 to 1990. Although the 67-year-old actress no longer does drugs herself (other than smoking weed now and then), she recalled her ex’s cocaine usage when asked if he had been a “functional user.”

Very much so. Never took overt amounts. He was never a guzzler. I think Jack sort of used it, probably like Freud did, in a rather smart way. Jack always had a bit of a problem with physical lethargy. He was tired, and I think probably, at a certain age, a little bump would cheer him up. Like espresso.

Just like espresso! Later, when discussing her badass role in John Wick, Huston was asked why Nicholson no longer works. His last acting job was the 2010 film How Do You Know, in which he reunited with director James L. Brooks, who he had previously worked with on Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, and As Good as It Gets. Unlike those aforementioned films, How Do You Know was both a critical and box office bomb — grossing $49 million on a $100 million budget.