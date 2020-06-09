Anna Kendrick was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Jason Reitman’s Up in the Air, but she almost wasn’t able to take the role due to obligations for another film she was in: a little vampire feature called Twilight.

“I was shooting Up in the Air by the time that we were making that second movie,” the Love Life star told CinemaBlend, referring to The Twilight Saga: New Moon (what a delightfully silly title). “They rearranged a lot of scheduling stuff. Because it would have been a real dick move, but legally they had the right to stop me from doing Up in the Air. So shout out to those guys.” Not that I make a habit of watching Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (easily the second-best Breaking Dawn movie), but every time I catch five minutes of it on TV, I’m always surprised to see Anna Kendrick as Bella’s friend, Jessica. “You are far too famous for this,” I think. And eventually, she was, largely because of her Oscar nomination.

But while the Twilight team did her a solid, that doesn’t mean shooting the movies was a grand ol’ time. “The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable,” Kendrick said. “Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

Anna Kendrick in an A24 movie with Robert Pattinson, when?

