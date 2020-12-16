Anna Kendrick is very good at Twitter, but she doesn’t tweet much anymore (lucky). And she definitely wasn’t tweeting over the weekend when her account was hacked.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Starting around 5:26 p.m. [on Saturday], a series of tweets were sent out to Kendrick’s 7.2 million followers that used offensive language. Sentences such as ‘shoutout my n*gga james bro’ and ‘funky in this bih n*gga’ were among the approximately thirty tweets.” The link in her bio was changed, too, from the website to her book, Scrappy Little Nobody, to Thugs.org (the hack was effective in the sense that I just went to Thugs.org; unfortunately (?), it “can’t be reached”).

Once the Academy Award nominee regained control of her account, she found the one silver living about getting hacked. “Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn’t heard from in years reached out to let me know. So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers,” she tweeted. Good looking out, James.

Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn’t heard from in years reached out to let me know. So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 16, 2020

Kendrick also gave a shout out to “to the FIRST person to get me in touch with someone from Twitter before anyone else managed to do anything helpful @THEKIDMERO What a fucking legend.” That would be Desus & Mero co-host The Kid Mero, who had Kendrick on his Showtime series last year. They, along with Desus Nice, toured the Bronx, including a daytime visit to a local strip club. It’s delightful. You should watch.

But first, change your Twitter password.