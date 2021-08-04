Annette is so much more than the movie where Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus on Marion Cotillard. It’s also a musical from Leos Carax, the brilliant director of Holy Motors, with music from Sparks (it’s been a big year for brothers Ron and Russell), and the “weirdest A Star is Born riff ever.” But yes, it’s also a movie where two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus on Oscar winner Marion Cotillard. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper would never.

“I just met someone,” Driver’s stand-up comedian character says about Cotillard’s opera singer in the trailer above. “She looked at me and smiled. What I see in her is obvious. What she sees in me, that’s a little more puzzling.” She probably sees a centaur.

Here’s more:

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. A film by director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russel Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of passion, love, and fame.

Annette premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.