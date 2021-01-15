Anthony Mackie might be playing coy about taking the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans, but he’s not shy about claiming another title: “America’s Ass.” While stopping by KFC Radio to promote his new Netflix movie, Outside the Wire, Mackie was asked about the title bestowed on Evans’ Cap during Avengers: Endgame. Without admitting that he’ll be the new Captain America, Mackie joked that he has a better butt than Evans and will gladly put it to a test even if the competition will be tight:

“Chris and I laugh and joke about it all the time. I have a much better ass than Chris Evans. So one day we’re gonna do the biking shorts test, or the compression shorts test, and we’re gonna have everybody choose, which is America’s ass. I think it’s gonna be 50/50 split. Some people like their pizza lightly toasted, some people like a little bit of char on their pizza, you know what I’m saying? So it’s all about how you like your buns cooked.”

You can watch Mackie talk about becoming America’s Ass below:

With @ChrisEvans returning to the MCU, the only fair way to decide who will be the next Captain American is a good ole' fashion American Ass-Off against @AnthonyMackie! Who do you think will win? pic.twitter.com/8fYhRlbqF5 — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) January 14, 2021

Despite admitting last year that he’s honored to be taking on the “monumental” task of being the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Black Captain America, Mackie has been tempering fans expectations of what to expect when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on Disney+ in March. “The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” Mackie told Collider. “So, the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who’s going to be Captain America if Steve isn’t coming back.”

In an interesting wrinkle, a few days after Mackie made those remarks, Deadline reported that Chris Evans is in talks to return as Captain America. Granted, Evans quickly downplayed the news, but he didn’t deny it either, which means maybe, just maybe, there’s a Captain America Ass-Off in Marvel fans’ future.

(Via KFC Radio)