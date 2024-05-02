If Anya Taylor-Joy‘s goal was to be witnessed at the Australian premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, she succeeded.

The actress wore a “dangerous” dress that was covered in spikes, looking more like Sonic the Hedgehog than Furiosa the Imperator. According to People, it was an “embellished gold and silver minidress and matching headpiece, both adorned with giant spikes that resemble arrows. The look, styled by Ryan Hastings, is from Paco Rabanne’s spring/summer 1996 collection.”

I don’t know anything about fashion, but I do know more dresses should be hazardous to anyone who gets too close to the dress wearer. Anya is her own security guard. Is there anything she can’t do?!

You can see the look below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is directed by mad genius George Miller, rides eternal into theaters on May 24.