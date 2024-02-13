The first reactions to Madame Web are finally allowed to spin their webs less than 24 hours before the film makes a Valentine’s Day premiere. The general consensus: Not great.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Madame Web is the latest entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, i.e. the superhero films featuring Spider-Man characters but never Spider-Man. While that formula found success with Venom, it reached a low point with Morbius, and well, Madame Web hasn’t helped in that regard.

As you can see by the first batch of social media reactions, people are having a hard time deciding if Madame Web is better or worse than Morbius, which is obviously not a great sign:

I saw #MadameWeb earlier this month. It's okay. Better than #Morbius, at least. Johnson isn't good, though I enjoyed what Sweeney and company delivered as the Spider-Women (don't expect to see much of those costumes). Lots of the same old issues you get with Sony/Marvel movies. pic.twitter.com/J4053toFna — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) February 13, 2024

Went into #MadameWeb with already low expectations. Sydney Sweeney did a wonderful job 🤌🏿 and I liked how some of the powers were utilized. It felt like Sony was trolling us the whole time for not having Spider-Man in the film. 😒It's better than Morbius but also forgettable. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/powPWdYfIx — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) February 13, 2024

morbius was better — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 13, 2024

#MadameWeb spins a chaotic and perplexing theatrical experience that challenges viewers to question their reality in unexpected ways. Characters and story will leave you confused and bewildered. With no clear vision, this web becomes a tangled mess. pic.twitter.com/ld8lQjfe5V — Anthony • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) February 13, 2024

So #MadameWeb… The suits look great!! And… that’s about it. Wow… this film feels directionless. Horrible line delivery and screenplay, not great chemistry between the characters, product placement and laughably bad action sequences make this one a complete miss for me. pic.twitter.com/piR0WkBSqG — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) February 13, 2024

#MadameWeb is totally fine. There’s really not a lot to say here. The leads are charming. Dakota Johnson is a witchy weirdo. The slasher/FINAL DESTINATION meets superheroes vibes are there. But there’s just not a whole lot to it. Not a disaster. Just kinda there. pic.twitter.com/HVf1jsUBnO — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) February 13, 2024

#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen. Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing, & all around laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene someone approved this. The memes will redeem it pic.twitter.com/wwxBZmzf1f — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 13, 2024

As for the critics, the situation didn’t improve there as Madame Web appears to be either offensively tepid or an outright disaster.

You can see what the reviews for Madame Web are saying below:

David Fear, Rolling Stone:

Having now seen this tangled-up I.P. gossamer first-hand, we can say that Madame Web isn’t as bad as its somewhat botched promotional campaign might suggest. It is, in fact, way worse. A genuine Chernobyl-level disaster that seems to get exponentially more radioactive as it goes along, this detour to one of the dustier corners of Marvel’s content farm is a dead-end from start to finish. It is the Cats: The Movie of superhero movies. Not a single decision seems of sound mind. Not a single performance feels in sync with the material. Not a single line reading feels as if it hasn’t somehow been magically auto-tuned to subtract emotion and/or inflection. The sole amazing factor of this Spider-spinoff is that someone, somewhere signed off on actually releasing it.

Germain Lussier, io9:

Madame Web is a two-hour trailer for the movie you think you’re watching, but actually aren’t. If that’s confusing, welcome to the world of Madame Web, where everyone—the characters, the actors, the audience, and everyone in between—is confused about basically everything, all of the time. It’s a film that sets specific expectations in terms of story and payoff, proceeds to seed and tease those payoffs throughout the movie, and then never delivers on them. When a film has to pretend to be something it’s not to keep you interested, that’s not a good sign, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg with Madame Web.

David Ehrlich, IndieWire:

An inoffensive, almost endearingly lame whiff of a movie that has the misfortune of arriving at a time when the superhero genre has almost returned to pre-MCU levels of popularity, this “Daredevil”-ass disaster is hilariously retrograde for a story about someone who discovers that she can see a few seconds into the future (it’s also deliciously ironic for a project that was rushed into production at a time when studio films about spider-people still seemed like automatic eight-legged hits). But at least “Daredevil” was goofy on purpose. From its lack of stakes to its absence of style, and from its laughable CGI to its palpable discomfort with the rhythms and tropes of its genre, “Madame Web” is a superhero movie that feels like it was made by and for people who have never seen a modern superhero movie. In theory, that might have been a blessing in disguise. In practice, only Johnson is able to make it seem that way.

Witney Seibold, SlashFilm:

I can’t imagine “Madame Web” not being a massive disappointment to many superhero fans, as I hesitate to describe it as a superhero film. It’s more like a pre-origin story, a tale of who various Spider-Women were before they got their powers. Audiences are treated to several flashes-forward to the time when they’ll be in costume, but “Madame Web” isn’t about how they got their powers or stitched together their outfits. It’s merely about the assurance that they will indeed be heroes someday. As such, there’s no “Big Fight” at the film’s climax. There’s no prolonged scene of equally matched heroes wailing on each other using carefully choreographed martial arts.

Hoai-Tran Bui, Inverse: