Dan Stevens Takes On Michael Sheen And His Murderous Cult In The First Trailer For ‘Apostle’

#Horror #Horror Movies #Trailers #Netflix
09.17.18 1 hour ago

In recent months, Netflix has been inundating its subscribers with so many original movies that the amount is almost comparable to its output of original series. The latest entry? Apostle, a new horror-thriller written and directed by Gareth Evans, who gifted the cinematic world with The Raid franchise. The visuals teased by Monday’s new trailer do not necessarily match those Evans has produced for his prior films, but considering the sheer amount of fake blood the movie’s stars, including Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen, are covered it, it seems The Raid fans won’t be disappointed.

Described by the official logline as “a harrowing occult fable where the only thing more horrifying than madness is the sinister reality behind it,” Evans’ Apostle sounds like an updated (and somewhat less crazy) version of Robin Hardy’s The Wicker Man, which Nicolas Cage remade in 2006:

London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back at any cost, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where the cult lives under the leadership of the charismatic Prophet Malcolm (Michael Sheen). As Thomas infiltrates the island’s community, he learns that the corruption of mainland society that they claim to reject has infested the cult’s ranks nonetheless — and uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.

Get ready to Netflix and GTFO when Apostle begins streaming on October 12th.

TOPICS#Horror#Horror Movies#Trailers#Netflix
TAGSApostledan stevensGARETH EVANSHorrorhorror moviesMICHAEL SHEENNETFLIXTRAILERS

