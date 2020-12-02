It’s been a very good week-plus for Aubrey Plaza. She’s one of the best things about Happiest Season (it’s hard to stand out in a stacked cast with Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, and Mary Steenburgen, but she found a way), and Deadline reported that she’s set to star in Guy Ritchie’s next movie with Jason Statham. I’m as excited for a Plaza/Statham press tour as I am for the actual movie. Speaking of good pairings, Adam Sandler interviewed the Parks and Recreation actress for Interview magazine, and he had a lot of good things to say about Black Bear.

“This movie is unbelievable. Your performance killed me,” he told Plaza about her role in the meta-drama. “I loved you in it. I couldn’t believe what I saw. This is just a monumental performance. People are going to be so excited seeing this. You dove in there so deep. But let’s talk about other shit first. I’ll ask you some questions.”

Here is one of Sandler’s questions:

When you’re making a movie, how do you handle eating?

And another:

Do you take naps during the day like me?

There is a one hundred percent chance he was wearing gym shorts while doing this interview. “What you did in the last 20 minutes of that movie — with the drunk of it all, and the emotions of it all, and the ups and downs — was so on the money,” Sandler later told Plaza. “I’ve never seen anyone play drunk and have to go through what you did. I was so happy it was you and not me, because I could not handle what you do.”

Find out what Plaza does on December 4, when Black Bear hits digital.

(Via Interview)