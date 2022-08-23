It’s been a while since we got a new film from one of the greatest directors of all time, Francis Ford Coppola. But that’s about to change: The filmmaker and popular vintner is personally bankrolling Megalopolis, a hugely ambitious (and expensive) epic he’s been trying to make for at least two decades. He’s already amassed an all-star cast, and on Monday it got even better.

As per Deadline, Aubrey Plaza — getting some of the best reviews of her life for Emily the Criminal and Spin Me Round — is set to join the film’s ensemble cast. Her co-workers will include Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne. Plaza seemed stoked about adding a legend of cinema to her ever-diversifying CV.

Plaza made her name as the witheringly sarcastic April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation, but she managed to avoid typecasting. Over the years, she’s played damaged characters (Ingrid Goes West, Black Bear), moms (Child’s Play), romantic interests (The Happiest Season), action star (the forthcoming Operation Fortune: Rue de Guerre) even zombies (Life After Beth). We have yet to find out the nature of her vacationer in the second season of The White Lotus.

Coppola, meanwhile, has spent a chunk of his time tending to his older classics, repeatedly remastering his heavy-hitters and even doing brand new, sometimes radically different cuts of Apocalypse Now and The Godfather: Part III. It’ll be fascinating to see what new tricks the guy who once reimagined Dracula for a new age has up his sleeve.

