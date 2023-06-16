The year was 2010. It was a crazy time to be alive. We were listening to “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train in the morning and nearly getting married to Aubrey Plaza as a bit by night. Crazy times, indeed.

OK, to be fair, this hyper-specific scenario only applies to Michael Cera, who told Rolling Stone about the time he nearly married his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star. After filming on Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult classic wrapped, the pair, who were quietly dating at the time, took a trip that led them to Las Vegas.

“We were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” Cera said. When asked if it was like the quickie Elvis Chapel, the Arrested Development and Black Mirror star answered, “Like something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20.” It wasn’t meant to be.

Cera and Plaza are both married, and both thriving in their respective careers. She was one of the MVPs of The White Lotus season two, and he’s one of the few-Barbies and Kens in Barbie. Who does he play? Allan!

