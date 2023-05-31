It’s been nearly four years since we last checked in on the dystopian storytellers over at Black Mirror, and things sure have changed since season five. While the anthology series is known for its dark and twisty takes on modern technology and social media, the upcoming season is shaping up to be the boldest yet…if you can believe it. Creator Charlie Brooker says that viewers should expect the unexpected, which we were already expecting, so this should be even more unsuspecting. Do you follow?

Booker recently told Tudum, “Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” Brooker explained. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.” That’s a lot coming from the man who made us afraid to have thoughtful memories.

So queue up “On A Roll” by Ashley O and get ready for a new season of realizing that your phone is probably trying to kill you. Here’s what you need to know.