The first of the many Avatar sequels to make you “sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open” comes out on December 17, 2021. A trailer is still a long ways away, but on Monday in Las Vegas, galaxy-brained director James Cameron shared the first concept art from Avatar 2, currently titled Avatar: The Way of Water. (Cameron was attending the 2020 CES convention, but it’s fun to imagine him walking into Margaritaville and showing scribbles of the Na’Vi to sauced-up Parrotheads. Maybe for The Seed Bearer.)

“In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world,” a tweet from the movie’s official account wrote. “Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come.” There’s even new creatures.

Oh, so it’s like the Jolly Roger Bay level from Super Mario 64? Got it.

The concept art is undeniably stunning, and the on-screen (and very wet) product should be impressive, too. “No one was hanging on wires with a fan in the hair and water spritzers to give a ‘wet look.’ This was shot with performance capture underwater in what is called wet-for-wet, not dry-for-wet,” freediver and Avatar consultant Kirk Krack said about the underwater technology. “So when you see Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and the kids freediving underwater, they actually did that for minutes at a time.”

Avatar 2 is going to be one slick flick.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)