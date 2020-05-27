We Finally Have An Idea Of What The Heck ‘Avatar 2’ Is About

James Cameron is confident that Avatar is destined to again become the highest-grossing movie ever, and that Avatar 2 will meet its scheduled release date of December 17, 2021. I’m not one to doubt the guy who made Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Titanic, but I do have a question for the bravest pioneer: what the heck is Avatar 2 about? There’s going to be more FernGully-esque shenanigans from the Na’vi, certainly, and much of the film will be set in water (as seen in this hilarious photo), but actual plot details were scarce until producer Jon Landau spoke to RNZ.

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water,” Landau said. He also explained the appeal of Avatar and why people are willing to wait in multi-hour lines to explore Pandora:

“I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it’s to escape, to escape the world we’re in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives. I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

Lord of the Rings has Gollum. Avatar has the Mighty Ikran. Equally beloved.

