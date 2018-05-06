Marvel

In its second week of release, Avengers: Infinity War is showing little sign of slowing down at the box office, racking up another $112.5 million to bring its 10-day total to $450 million. After breaking the record for biggest opening weekend of all time, it has fallen behind Star Wars: A Force Awakens ($149 million) to come in second all-time for the biggest second weekend, ahead of Black Panther ($111 million).

In 9 days, it also becomes the second fastest movie to reach $400 million domestically (behind A Force Awakens), although it is the fastest movie ever to cross $1 billion globally, doing so 11 days and outpacing A Force Awakens worldwide by one day. What’s even more extraordinary about that global record is that Infinity War still hasn’t opened in the second biggest box-office market on the planet, China, where Marvel films traditionally play pretty well (as opposed to Star Wars movies). After 11 days, Infinity War has earned $1.16 billion, so far, good for the 5th biggest superhero movie all time and the 15th biggest movie ever, globally.

Though Infinity War sucked up most of the oxygen at the box office, there were three new entries this weekend. The best of the newcomers was Overboard, which opened with $14.75 million. It is the highest grossing opening in Pantelion’s history, and a solid debut considering its budget of $12 million, although total crossover success still eludes Anna Faris’ co-star, Eugenio Derbez, the biggest box-office star in Mexico. Derbez, however, did account for a large percentage of Overboard’s gross, as 41 percent of its audience was Latino, which gave it an A- Cinemascore (as opposed to the less impressive 28 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes).

Two other releases didn’t fare as well this weekend. Charlize Theron’s Tully, which reunited director Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult), could only muster $3.1 million in its opening weekend, considerably less than the $6 million the studio was hoping for. Personally, I think the movie — which I loved, along with most critics (89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) — might have actually benefited from revealing the spoiler ahead of time.